After his victory over Nate Diaz, Jake Paul wasted little time in turning his attentions to Conor McGregor.

Paul beat Diaz via unanimous decision in Dallas, Texas, in a contest which included the former putting his opponent down in the fifth round.

Afterwards, in the post-fight press conference, Paul took aim at the Notorious One in rather brutal fashion, responding to a tweet McGregor posted, apparently referencing the fight: "F*** this, sweetie what's up." That's what the Irishman tweeted during the fight.

American Rapper Saweetie was spotted at the event, and it may have been that McGregor was more interested in her than the action inside the ring. She had earlier accompanied Amanda Serrano to the ring for her bout on the same card against Heather Hardy.

Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor's tweet

When asked about this, Paul responded: "I don't care about that guy. Yeah, he needs to go to rehab! I want Nate in MMA. I want more professional boxers. I want Canelo (Alvarez)!"

There has been beef for some time now between McGregor and Paul. Appearing on his brother Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast last month, Jake didn't hold back regarding McGregor, saying: "Guess what, Conor? I'll beat the f****** f*** out of you, and you can't box as good as me.

"I'm gonna do to Nate [Diaz] what you couldn't, which is knock him the f*** out. You're gonna be sitting there with your new beer company (Forged, which has recently announced plans to enter the UK market) that's failing, drinking it, drunk as f***, realising that you pissed your life away drinking at the end of the bottle.

"You're gonna say, 'Damn. I really thought no one was gonna do what I did in this sport. I really thought no one was gonna be as big of a name. I really thought I was gonna be the biggest forever.' But you can't choose and you can't have both lives. You can't have the fun, party, cocaine life, and be the greatest fighter in the world, and you chose the wrong path."

Paul went on: "That money fight will always be there and when I knock Nate Diaz the f*** out, and you realise I'm the biggest fight for you, call me and I'll answer. I'm my own boss, I make my own decisions. I'm not controlled by [UFC president] Dana White, I don't have a dad. So, I can make the fight happen. If Dana lets you make the fight happen, then we can run it."

McGregor had earlier referred to Paul as a 'donkey' and had predicted him to lose to Diaz. He said, while not even referring to Paul by his name while backing Diaz: "The other cat's a bit windy. He's a donkey that guy, the other cat, but a donkey has kick, so you've got to be wary of that."

And in a series of tweets, McGregor has mocked the fight, insisting that he would watch on social media instead of buying the pay-per-view. And he called the event "nonsense" before declaring that he will fight Diaz for a third time regardless of the result in his first boxing match.

"Regardless of that nonsense match, Nate and I will be completing the trilogy," McGregor wrote in a tweet that stayed up after initially deleting his message about watching the fight via Twitter. "I am going to go grab that bmf belt right quick for us to compete for it in the trilogy."