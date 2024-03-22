Highlights Jake Paul has taken aim at 'absurd' online claims over the alleged rules of his fight with Mike Tyson.

'The Problem Child' looked furious when addressing the subject on his podcast.

Despite social media speculation, the fight is expected to be a genuine boxing match.

Jake Paul will step into the ring with combat sports icon Mike Tyson on July 20th in one of the most controversial boxing matches in recent memory. While it is known that the bout will take place at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Dallas and be streamed worldwide on Netflix, little else is known about the polarising contest.

No formal rules have yet been announced for the fight, meaning there has been no confirmation of the number or length of the rounds, nor has an official weight class been publicised - although it is expected that the clash will take place at heavyweight where 'Iron Mike' fought all of his 56 bouts as a professional.

Jake Paul Dismisses 'Absurd' Leaked Rules For Tyson Showdown

'The Problem Child' spoke out on the latest edition of his podcast

Where any degree of uncertainty exists, there will typically be a large number of social media users ready to offer up their theories on the matter - and the Tyson v Paul fight has proved no exception. One particular clip, though, had gained so much traction that Paul could not help but comment on it during the most recent episode of his BS w/Jake Paul podcast.

The TikTok video in question featured several claims, which - if proven true - would have been the most farcical stipulations in the sport's history. Firstly, it was suggested that Paul would box with headgear on, but Tyson would not. The theory behind this is that the YouTube star would be free to land clean shots to the 57-year-old's head, while still being protected from 'Iron Mike's' concussive punching power. As ridiculous as that 'rule' would be, the next proposition was even more bizarre.

Related Jake Paul & Mike Tyson 'May Have Agreed Fight Ending' Boxing legend Teddy Atlas has his doubts over the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight, and believes the ending could be scripted.

According to the clip, Jake would be allowed to tag in his brother - WWE United States champion Logan Paul - during his bout with Tyson and 'both fight at the same time'. It was at this point that Jake lost all patience when reviewing the video. You can check out the clip - and 'The Problem Child's' response to it below.

Video: Jake Paul Slams Fan Theories on his Fight vs Mike Tyson

Paul couldn't hide his frustration

"That's probably where you can pause it [after the Logan tag team suggestion]. It's so sad that millions of people believe that. It's f***** absurd. Obviously, none of that is true. It's so stupid. Anyone who believes this should not be allowed to vote. These people are out there driving cars. They're dumb as f***. Humans are getting more stupid every day. It's crazy, bro!"

"So what round were you planning on tagging Logan in?" Paul's co-host joked, as laughter rang around the studio. Elsewhere in the episode, the Cleveland-born superstar insisted that he remains confident ahead of his contest with Tyson, declaring that he "can't wait" to feel the veteran's power.

It remains to be seen exactly what the formal rules will be for Tyson v Paul, but suggestions that it will be anything other than a genuine boxing match are being fiercely denied by the fighters themselves.