Highlights Jake Paul meets Mike Perry in a boxing match this weekend, just months before he is set to face Mike Tyson.

Defeat for 'The Problem Child' could scupper his planned November bout with Tyson.

Paul acknowledges that he is risking a huge opportunity, but is confident it will pay off.

Jake Paul will step back into the ring this weekend, but not against the man he was hoping to face. 'The Problem Child' had been due to meet heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in a hugely controversial fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night.

However, 'Iron Mike' was forced to pull out of the contest in late May due to health concerns, with the bout now scheduled for the 15th of November at the same venue. Rather than sit on the sidelines, though, Paul has opted to face former UFC fighter-turned-bare-knuckle-boxer Mike Perry in an eight-round boxing match.

'Platinium' Perry lost his only professional boxing match back in 2015, but has a wealth of combat sports experience to his name, including a 5-0 record in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship since leaving the UFC in 2021. Paul might be the favourite heading into the fight, but his choosing to face Perry represents a big risk for Paul, who admits he could lose out on the "biggest payday" of his career with a defeat.

Jake Paul Claims He 'Needed' to Take Mike Perry Fight Before Facing Tyson

The social media star will fight for just the 11th time on Saturday night

Speaking to DAZN ahead of the fight with Perry, Paul acknowledged that he was taking a huge chance by fighting again prior to his meeting with Tyson in November. However, the 27-year-old admitted that he had struggled badly in the aftermath of the Tyson postponement and needed a new challenge to focus on.

"Mike [Tyson] is the baddest man on the planet, one of the greatest heavyweights, if not the greatest heavyweight of all time; he has so much experience. I couldn't believe it; I was so happy, so focused, so one track-minded. Then it just got pulled from underneath me. It was a lot to handle and it transitioned into something else [the fight with Perry].

"A lot of people think I'm crazy for pivoting to this. Why Mike Perry, why now, why take the risk? You could lose the biggest payday of your life against Mike Tyson if you lose to Mike Perry who is a violent killer, a bare-knuckle, undefeated legend over there? This whole thing is a risk, I'm focused on July 20, I'm focused on Mike Perry and being in that mindset will lead me to victory."

Still only a 10-fight novice, Paul also highlighted the benefits that more time in the ring could provide for him ahead of the Tyson fight.

"I need the experience, I need to stay active. I fear no man, I'm ready anytime, any place, anyone, and I truly back that up with my action, it's not just something I say... I've exceeded my expectations so that's my last goal. I will be the cruiserweight world champion."

Winning a world title is a lofty goal. A win over Perry - or even Tyson - won't get the Ohio-born man into championship contention. However, a loss to Perry would almost certainly spell the end of that dream.

Perry is 5-0 since his bare-knuckle debut a couple of years ago. Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez, two former UFC champions, were among the three opponents that he has defeated. In his lone professional boxing match, he was defeated by stoppage by Kenneth McNeil, who went on to amass a 13-5 record.

Paul, meanwhile, currently holds a 9-1 record and has defeated the likes of Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Ben Askren. His only defeat came against Love Island star, Tommy Fury, courtesy of a split decision in February 2023. Paul's last fight was against Ryan Bourland in March this year in Puerto Rico. The YouTuber defeated Bourland by technical knockout in the first round. A similar result against Perry would keep his November fight with Tyson alive.