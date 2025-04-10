Jake Paul has reignited his challenge to Anthony Joshua regarding a boxing fight in 2026.

Though Paul remains a relative novice in the pro game, he's arguably already one of the faces of the entire sport, and having beaten iconic MMA fighters like Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva, combined with his Netflix blockbuster against the veteran fighter Mike Tyson, the internet sensation appears to now be seeking out significantly more challenging opponents.

Yet to fight in 2025, Paul was linked to Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in a boxing exhibition planned for later in the year, as well as on a shortlist to box Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in the summer. Though those fights failed to materialize, he turned his attention to the British giant Joshua, when speaking to reporters at a press event in New York for the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano trilogy bout.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua's professional boxing records (as of 09/04/25) Jake Paul Anthony Joshua Fights 12 32 Wins 11 (7 KOs) 28 (25 KOs) Losses 1 4

Joshua has fought a crossover bout before, and may well be open to a fight with Paul