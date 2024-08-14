Jake Paul has taken to Twitter to call out the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor, but he's done so in rather controversial fashion, which has caused quite a stir in the replies.

Paul, who is scheduled to fight former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in November, outlined his desire for a bout with the Irishman, which is nothing new, it's been a long-running feud on social media between the two controversial figures, but this time around, the Problem Child probably went a bit too far with his claims.

Jake Paul Responds to Conor McGregor Being Ruled Out of 2024 Action

"I would destroy juiced up 200lb Conor in boxing or MMA. We do one of those first, and then we can do the bare knuckle thing."

The tweet was just one of Paul's responses to UFC president Dana White stating that McGregor would not return to action in the year 2024. When asked about the potential of a Conor McGregor fight at a press conference on Tuesday night, White responded: "Not this year. He [McGregor] won't fight this year."

Among Paul's other tweets regarding the news, he stated: "Not sure what's sadder, his downfall or that the biggest star in UFC history is controlled by Dana White like an employee and can't fight when he wants."

Paul also spoke in a tweet saying: "Dana come on, December pretty please." This is a response to Conor McGregor outlining his desire to fight in December in a now-deleted tweet.

McGregor was originally meant to make his Octagon return on the 30th of June. However, a foot injury would see the former double champ withdraw from the bout. Although there were no official announcements, December was speculated to potentially be a possible time frame where the McGregor vs Michael Chandler bout would FINALLY take place.

McGregor took to Twitter to reiterate his desire to compete

Dana White's comments stating that McGregor would not return to the Octagon in 2024 were seemingly not agreed with by the Irish fighter. In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor said: "Ah Dana, December is the date! Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what's this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. DECEMBER! Tell Dana and UFC WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER!"

Conor McGregor has not competed in the UFC Octagon since his third bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He was sidelined for a significant amount of time due to a broken leg sustained at the end of the first round.

Michael Chandler responds to Dana White's announcement

Michael Chandler has also responded to the now-deleted McGregor tweet. The American fighter posted: "Ah Conor, the sport will move on and thrive without you. Put to bed. Laid to rest. Soon a distant memory. You've vastly overestimated your importance of this game for almost a decade. Godspeed."