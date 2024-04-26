Highlights Jake Paul has bulked up to 230lbs ahead of his heavyweight fight with Mike Tyson.

Paul has competed at cruiserweight for the whole of his professional career.

As part of his preparations, Paul paid a visit to Tyson's former gym in Brooklyn.

Jake Paul appears to be taking the move to heavyweight for his fight with Mike Tyson seriously. The YouTube sensation has campaigned at cruiserweight throughout his professional career, but will make the jump to the heavier weight division for the July bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 27-year-old has never weighed more than 200lbs for a fight. That looks set to change after details of his current walking around weight emerged on social media.

Jake Paul Bulks Up Significantly Ahead of Mike Tyson Bout

Social media star is now well over 200lbs

According to Paul's trainer Shane Mosely, Paul has already bulked up in anticipation of his debut at heavyweight. "I just saw Jake yesterday, he’s 230 pounds. He’s big, he’s really big. And he feels as fast as he does at 185," said the former multi-weight world champion.

Jake isn't the only one to have undergone a body transformation in advance of the fight. While Paul is the current favourite to win the bout, Tyson has also shown himself to be in great condition in training videos posted to social media. The 57-year-old looks in fine shape for his first appearance in the ring since he fought Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition in November 2020.‘Iron Mike’ uploaded a video to social media showing off his impressive power in training in training last month, with the caption: ‘I’m coming for you. #PaulTyson.’

However, Paul’s lack of experience in the ring has put doubts in people’s minds as he faces a boxing great like Tyson. The heavyweight legend took part in 58 professional fights, winning 50 - with 44 of those wins coming by knockout, while Paul has only fought 10 professional fights in total across his career.

Despite receiving criticism from boxing fans for his unconventional route into the sport, the Ohio native has won nine out of his 10 fights, with his only loss being to Love Island star Tommy Fury. Paul demonstrated his ability to end a fight in quick time when he defeated Ryan Bourland in the first round via technical knockout in his last outing.

As part of his preparations for the July showdown, 'The Problem Child' made a surprise appearance at one of Tyson's former gyms. Paul was recently seen at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn New York, where Tyson trained as a professional. Locals affectionally call the gym ‘Tyson’s House’, but it was also home to other boxing icons like Muhammed Ali, and has trained 136 world champions since its opening in 1937.

Per Express Sport, owner Bruce Silverglade was unsure why Paul had made the trip to his facility, but paid tribute to him for his conduct while there.

"Yeah, he trained and I don't know the reason why he didn't train at his normal gym here. There's a gym up in Queens that he normally goes to where Amanda Serrano trains. I don't know the reason he was in here but I was very happy. "Young kids went over to him and he was very polite, signed autographs, and took pictures, as most boxers do."

Further reflecting on his celebrity guest, Silverglade remarked: "I don't know a lot about him (Jake Paul). I appreciate what he's done. A lot of people say 'Well he's not good for the sport'. Contrary, I say. I think he's very good for the sport. He brings a lot of publicity. He found his way to make money so kudos to him. So good job."

The Netflix-streamed bout is now less than three months away. It may not be an in-ring classic, but Tyson Vs Paul promises to be an intriguing spectacle between two fully fledged heavyweights.