Paul's arrogance and trash talking have made him enemies in the fighting world, and his latest jab at McGregor only reinforces this.

The YouTube/influencer boxing scene, which Paul is a part of, must be raking in substantial money if McGregor's earnings are considered "low" in comparison.

The confidence levels of Jake Paul never ceases to amaze, with the younger brother of Logan never shying away from backing himself or placing himself on a rather high pedestal.

Jake has certainly earned some levels of respect in the fighting world over the last few years, with Paul and the likes of KSI playing a huge part in the rise of the YouTube/influencer boxing scene. However, fighting purists are yet to warm to Jake completely and his arrogance towards those in the industry is probably a big reason for that.

Jake has made some enemies in his time in the industry, mainly through his trash talking and crazy statements about his fighting ability, with a certain Conor McGregor being the latest to be on the end of a Jake Paul troll.

Conor McGregor's UFC earnings leaked

For context, let's start with the original tweet from Happy Punch productions, the promoters behind a lot of the YouTube boxing events, showing a list of rumored payouts received from Conor McGregor during the height of his UFC career.

According to the tweet, these numbers were from court documents from a recent case dealt with by the UFC. McGregor reportedly earned around $25m from five different fights, including his two fights against Nate Diaz and further bouts against Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, and Chad Mendes.

Conor McGregor's UFC earnings leaked Fight Earnings vs Chad Mendes $3,285,000 vs Jose Aldo $4,476,662 or $4,536,932 vs Nate Diaz 1 $5,576,315 vs Nate Diaz 2 $5,615,490 vs Eddie Alvarez $6,812,374 All numbers as per Bloody Elbow

Of course, this is a staggering amount of money for any one person to earn, but it is not surprising to learn that this is how much someone like McGregor was making. In fact, considering his stardom, many were surprised these fight earnings weren't even higher than what was reported. This is where Jake Paul comes in, who was clearly in agreement with those who were surprised by the "low" amount of earnings from McGregor's fights.

Jake Paul reacts to Conor McGregor's leaked UFC earnings

In a now deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jake Paul simply said: "This is f****** hilarious and sad at the same time." The question remains why he chose to delete a post that was pretty tame in comparison to other things he has said on the internet, but either way, his point was clear to see.

In a typical boast of masculinity and fame, Paul is essentially saying that earning $25m across those fights is simply pocket change, which really drums home how ridiculously wealthy these people are. If $25m is "hilarious and sad," what does Paul think of all the other fighters in the world of combat sports making nowhere near that figure?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

We know from recent news that UFC fighters in particular are paid poorly from the bottom up, with many of the bottom tier fighters having to get second jobs to simply fund their career. Maybe that is why he ultimately chose to delete his tweet, through fear of disrespecting those in the sport, or maybe fear of a bite back from McGregor himself.

Jake never does seem one to be fearful, though, and aside from the mystery deletion, it also begs the question of how much money the YouTube boxing scene is making if McGregor's earnings are seen as "low" in comparison. Keep an eye out for any hint of McGregor response, as we know he will have no issue with putting Paul in his place.

Maybe we'll see these two face off in the Octagon or boxing ring one day, but for now, fans will have to make do with some classic online drama.