For all his talk and showmanship, and despite what some videos may suggest, Jake Paul has cut a dejected figure after the biggest setback in his boxing career to date this past weekend.

The social media star went up against fierce rival Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night, putting an end to their two-year feud, for now at least, and it was the Brit who prevailed thanks to the judges' scorecard after an eight-round tussle.

Jake Paul's antics after losing to Tommy Fury

Despite the defeat, a video was posted of him gloating about the huge sum of money this fight has got him in spite of the result, but his latest comment points in a different direction and maybe reveal just how he really does feel about the loss, the first of his career.

He tweeted saying: "The business of the event was a massive success. [It] doesn’t mean I’m not emotionally hurt by the loss."

Prior to this clash with Fury, whose fame comes from both his family name and also his stint on Love Island alongside current partner Molly-Mae, Paul had been dominant in the ring, winning every bout.

Many have been quick to point out that he hadn't fought any real boxers, but regardless, he knocked out the likes of Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, Tyron Woodley and even defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva last time out.

Fury was his first real test, and it was clear to see which fighter was the professional. That being said, the Cleveland, Ohio native did well to stay in the fight with it being resolved via split decision and even got a knockdown of his own in the final round.

Paul went on to share a positive message, finishing his post with: "But I am not going to sit here and sulk. I am going to use that hurt to fuel my path forward to never feel this way again."

Rumours are already swirling about a potential rematch with other fighters also linked to the pair when it comes to future bouts.

As previously mentioned, even though Jake Paul lost, he claimed to have taken home a huge fee. $30 million was the sum that he spoke of on social media, which isn't a bad payday at all, especially when you consider the lack of money that Tommy Fury has accrued from his fights to date.

