Highlights Jake Paul is showcasing his leanest physique yet as he prepares for his under-the-radar fight against Andre August.

Jake Paul recognises the need to face dedicated boxers to improve his skills and stand a chance against legitimate opponents.

Despite his decision to fly under the radar and focus on gaining experience, Jake Paul's impressive physique reflects his dedication to boxing.

Jake Paul has taken to his official X account, formerly known as Twitter, to boast his leanest look yet, as the social media megastar looks to be in the best shape of his boxing career ahead of his under-the-radar fight against Andre August.

Jake Paul has had quite the boxing career so far. He hadn't taken the usual route of working his way up to the top, he just appeared at the top and stayed there. That is not to say he is one of the best boxers in the world, far from it, but his aura, marketing, and ability to draw crowds is second to none, something he has all but abandoned as he looks to build up experience in the ring now.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Having beaten the likes of Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley, Jake's first real test in the shape of Tommy Fury is still his only loss to date. It appears that The Problem Child has realised he might need to face more dedicated, day-to-day boxers, as opposed to old, combat sports fighters, if he wants to stand any chance of holding his own against legitimate boxers.

That is not to take anything away from Jake Paul, who has shown genuine talent in the ring, and more so, a genuine dedication to the craft of boxing, something that can be seen in his latest physique.

Jake Paul vs Andre August

Jake Paul is gearing up for his fight against Andre August, an American-born boxer who holds a record of 10-1-1, and is currently on a five-fight win streak, although a four-year gap is present in this run. It is a drastic change from Jake Paul's usual opponents, who have all been renowned names within combat sport.

Related Jake Paul's next opponent Andre August looks woeful in training clip Damning footage emerges of Jake Paul's next opponent training for fight - he looks so bad

Jake Paul, very aware of what he needs to do, mentioned on a podcast that he wants to be a world champion one day and in order to do that he needs to fight people who have been boxing all their life. He has mentioned he is only doing this fight for "experience," and that he doesn't care to promote the fight for that reason.

Clearly abandoning all his best traits, which has been his ability to sell fights, Jake Paul wants to go under-the-radar for these next few bouts, as he solely wants to build experience. Although the two aren't mutually exclusive, and you can try to sell an event and get experience, clearly he just wants to fight and leave and not deal with the publicity that comes with that.

Although it is clear he isn't interested in having too many eyes watch him box until his next big-name fight, he has let us in on how he is looking, taking to X to post a photo of his physique, showing off the work of a man who has clearly been grinding and putting time in the gym. Evidently in great shape, he will be hoping this will help him make short work of Andre August before setting up his bouts for the new year.

It is unknown how long Jake Paul plans on doing these low-key, experience-gaining fights, and it is unknown if he will face someone the size of Tommy Fury next year, but if he keeps working on his boxing and maintaining such a good physique, then it would be hard to count him out of making a return to the big fights and surprising a few people along the way.