Jake Paul and Nate Diaz's face-off descended into chaos as their teams clashed on stage at today's pre-fight press conference. The pair faced off before heated scenes were sparked on stage and punches were thrown before a sea of security attempted to interrupt the scenes.

YouTube star Paul will make his latest appearance in the boxing ring this weekend as he looks to bounce back from defeat to Tommy Fury back in February. He will take on ex-UFC star Diaz who will be making his maiden appearance in the squared circle, and is looking to land a hammer blow on Paul's short career.

Paul will be hoping he can return to the winning column this weekend in a huge event, which has already attracted the second-highest gate in the history of combat sports events in Las Vegas. A victory could see him set up a second attempt at beating Fury, or a huge showdown with YouTube rival KSI.

Nate Diaz walked out of previous Jake Paul face-off

Paul and Diaz have come face-to-face already twice prior to the fight week traditions, with the pair having exchanged insults at a launch press conference. The 'Problem Child' already caused havoc by regularly mocking the Stockton native with his team getting involved, which threatened to spill into more tense scenes.

Scenes remained rather peaceful on stage however and the pair were whisked away to sit at a long table with a face-to-face hosted by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. Paul had been discussing the fight on set with Helwani, with Diaz looking increasingly uneasy on the other side of the stage.

Diaz then wanted himself excused from the event which was being filmed for a face-off which has since been released, and decided to shockingly leave the stage. Paul was left stunned and put his head in his hands with an awkward laugh as he realised what had just happened.

Paul quickly went to send for Diaz's lack of professionalism, before the UFC veteran was quickly filmed leaving the venue in a car with his entourage close-by. It was unclear if the incident was planned, but perhaps Paul's genuinely surprised reaction may have been a clue whether it was genuine.

Jake Paul v Nate Diaz press conference face-off brawl

Paul today came face-to-face with Diaz in their final press conference face-to-face meeting and tensions built higher throughout the evening. Insults were traded between the pair as they were asked questions by host, with Diaz even accused of using a homophobic slur to attack his rival verbally on stage.

With scenes threatening to be marred during their trading of verbal barbs, it was eventually broken up, and the fighters were brought together on stage. In typical Diaz fashion, he was unable to stand still as the pair glared into each other's eyes for the cameras.

Diaz then attempted to walk back to his own team where Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian was also positioned, and he stared into the eyes of the boxing manager. This saw members of both teams brought closer together with a boiling point reached.

The teams then started flying towards each other along with security on stage, before swinging punches were thrown in a crowd which it was extremely unclear to see who was involved. A pair of bodies fell to the floor with a sea of people on stage also becoming involved in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Paul certainly wasn't caught up in the ruckus and was seen watching on from the side of the stage, but Diaz appeared to have helped sparked the brawl which saw unsavoury scenes. It was eventually broken up, and the teams were bundled away on separate sides of the stage.