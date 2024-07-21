Highlights Following his win over Mike Perry, Jake Paul called out UFC champion Alex Pereira for a future boxing match.

Pereira responded to Paul's call-out by FaceTiming him, suggesting a potential boxing match between the two fighters somewhere down the line.

Anthony Joshua has previously recommended Pereira transition to boxing, which led to the Brazilian contemplating a switch from MMA.

Jake Paul seems to have found a future opponent after his fight with Mike Tyson later this year. The YouTuber-turned-boxer called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira following his win over MMA fighter Mike Perry in a sixth-round stoppage. This was immediately followed by the Brazilian FaceTiming the Problem Child in the ring.

The win improved Paul’s professional boxing record to 10-1, further solidifying his status as a legitimate competitor in the sport. In a post-bout interview with veteran MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, Paul said: “Alex Pereira, you said you wanted to box, I’m the king of this, come over, we can make this happen. Indeed [I am serious], I’ve beaten multiple UFC champions, he said he wants to box. I want you Alex Pereira. I just beat a BKFC champion, I've beaten multiple UFC champions, and he said he wants to box, so, Alex Pereira, after Mike Tyson, let's make it happen."

Paul then soon after received a FaceTime call from Pereira, who has since posted the footage on his official Instagram page. Paul, on the FaceTime call, can be heard saying, “Hey, let’s run it,” with Poatan responding, “Chama! Let’s go my guy,” in one of the few instances the Brazilian has been seen speaking English.

Related Jake Paul Calls Out UFC Champion Alex Pereira After Mike Perry Win Jake Paul turned his attentions to future fights after beating Mike Perry, instantly calling out UFC's Alex Pereira.

Although the footage wasn't the best of quality, it appeared like someone alongside Pereira told Paul, "We'll talk to him, we'll talk to him," in response to Paul asking whether Dana White would let him 'out' of his contract.

Alex Pereira Eyes Move to Boxing

It all started with Anthony Joshua suggesting the move for the Brazilian

This isn't a totally random call-out, as it's not the first time Pereira has discussed making the switch to boxing. Heavyweight Anthony Joshua recently posted on social media, encouraging the UFC champion to transition to boxing, saying: "Alex Pereira should make a boxing debut one day." Pereira, who is still under a contract with the UFC, responded by saying: "I’m honoured you think so. It’s always been my dream, I’m 37, I cannot make a career in it, so who do you recommend I fight?"

Joshua went on to say, "The options are endless champ," highlighting the possibility for MMA stars to make the move, having defeated former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou earlier in the year.

Jake Paul's Boxing Career

The Problem Child has now added yet another MMA fighter to his resume

Paul has built his career on taking on former UFC fighters in the boxing ring, and on Saturday night, he added Mike Perry to the list after stopping the bare-knuckle fighter in the sixth round. Victories over former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva are among the other notable names on the list. Paul's attention will now be on his clash with heavyweight legend Mike Tyson.

Paul said: “Mike Tyson, you’re next big boy. November 15 on Netflix. I’m excited for that one. 100 percent the Mike Tyson fight is happening, November 15. Mike Tyson is training. He's back looking crazier than ever. I'm going to get another KO and prove everyone wrong once again."

Paul confirmed that he will now fight Tyson on the 15th of November, and added another option for a fight; a rematch with Perry, but with MMA or bare-knuckle rules this time.

“It’d be fun [to fight Perry in a bare knuckle fight], I’d be down for it,” Paul added. “I love combat and going to war, in two years I will be the cruiserweight champion of the world. I’m way sharper, cleaner, he hit me with one good shot. Everybody said he would knock me out.”