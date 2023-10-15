Highlights KSI felt robbed after his majority decision loss to Tommy Fury, believing he successfully limited Fury's abilities.

The fight was uneventful due to excessive clinching, with Fury unable to establish his range and use his boxing experience.

KSI was defeated by Tommy Fury in an extremely underwhelming spectacle on the latest influencer Misfits Boxing card in Manchester, but not without controversy. 'The Nightmare' was left seething after the decision was announced to award Fury the win by majority decision, having felt that he was 'robbed' after using a game plan to try and limit his rival's ability.

It was a dull watch in truth given the excessive amount of clinching during the event, with Fury unable to establish his range and use his experience and knowledge of the sport. YouTube rival Jake Paul was ringside, who previously lost to Fury in February, and was quick to jump on social media as all influencers do to give his say in a critical rant.

KSI v Tommy Fury - the result

YouTube star KSI had it all to do on paper on the night as he looked to pull off a huge upset against the far more experienced Fury who had shown his skill during a points win over the 'Problem Child' in Saudi Arabia. After two wild walk-outs, the fight began with KSI having the best of things in a fast-paced opener with a crisp combination from the A-side fighter being the highlight of the first stanza.

Things became scrappy and largely uneventful in truth after a good start to the tempo of the clash, with KSI able to utilise the clinch and his unorthodox style to neutralise the threat of Fury who was struggling to create any distance and begin to box. Fury was then deducted a point after clumsy shots to the back of the head, although the call seemed slightly harsh in truth, but this was thought to potentially be a huge set-back on the scorecards.

However, it didn't prove to be the blow we thought it was, with the judges awarding Fury the majority decision win, despite the scorecards actually being miscalculated, and a unanimous decision win actually being scored. Fury was delighted and jumped around in wild celebration, but KSI was not happy after the final bell.

KSI's reaction to Tommy Fury's win

Things seemed like the end of the world for the influencer, who had put up a surprisingly well-matched performance against Fury who was thought to have at least only edged it on the scorecards. Many experts and fans declared KSI the winner including on the broadcast, and the Misfits Boxing owner was clearly agitated at the final stages as he was approached for a post-fight interview.

As he broke his silence on the verdict that was delivered just moments before, he tore into his opponent insisting that his style was negative and that he should be embarrassed after only scraping the decision on the scorecards. He then followed up by suggesting he would appeal the decision to the Professional Boxing Association before demanding an immediate rematch.

Jake Paul has his say on KSI v Tommy Fury

In typical fashion, Paul leapt to his phone and began tweeting out his thoughts in a lengthy crusade on the fight, which took place just moments after his brother Logan Paul beat Dillon Danis. He clearly was not impressed with events in the ring, despite having lost to Fury himself by what can be said was a more comfortable margin.

He first posted an Instagram story from his brother's dressing room mocking KSI's emotional outburst after the decision was announced before taking to X to reveal his full thoughts. He wrote: "Only thing that got robbed is his hair line. It’s okay KSI me too it’s going to be okay bubba."

The 26-year-old then continued his rant on Twitter, clearly gloating in the failure of his rival who appeared to have some close to outperforming him in the boxing ring. In truth, it is exactly what was coming given his British enemy chose to leap on social media and simply laugh in a video made moments after his loss in the Middle East earlier this year.