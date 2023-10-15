Highlights The bout between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis ended in controversy, with Danis being disqualified for reverting to his MMA roots and Paul being crowned the winner.

There was serious bad blood between Paul and Danis, with Danis targeting Paul's fiancé and even throwing a microphone at him during the pre-fight press conference.

After the fight, Logan Paul called Danis a "coward" and a "dirty human being," while Jake Paul got involved in the brawl and took aim at KSI after his controversial defeat to Tommy Fury.

The bout in Manchester between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis ended in controversy as the latter reverted to his MMA roots in the final moments, causing him to be disqualified from the bout and crowing the former the winner in the process.

As the final seconds ticked away, Danis attempted to put Paul into a guillotine chokehold. Paul, however, got out of it and then threw a punch as Danis was on his back on the mat. When Danis got up, the referee tried to keep them separated, but the former MMA champion went on the attack, leading to well over a dozen security guards jumping into the ring.

Security eventually dragged both fighters back to their corners, with a sea of bodyguards between them. Danis was heard shouting 'face me in a 'jiu-jitsu' fight, while the arena blared out the Kaizer Chiefs song 'I Predict A Riot.' Quite fitting given how the fight had ended.

Bad blood between Logan Paul & Dillon Danis

The buildup to the fight had been plagued by Danis repeatedly targeting Paul's fiancé Nina Agdal, who was in attendance along with Logan's brother Jake. There has been serious bad blood between Paul and Danis in recent weeks, with the MMA fighter throwing a microphone at his opponent at the pre-fight press conference, giving him a black eye in the process. And Logan Paul was clearly out for revenge as soon as he started his ring walk.

Jake Paul also kept himself busy on Saturday evening as, along with getting caught up in the mass brawl at the end of the Paul-Danis fight, he also took aim at KSI after his controversial defeat to Tommy Fury on the same card.

Controversy surrounds KSI vs Tommy Fury

YouTuber KSI claimed that he was 'robbed' against Fury, who emerged a winner despite being deducted a point in the second round for hitting his opponent on the back of his head. Paul claims that while he took his defeat to Fury earlier this year with good grace, KSI embarrassed himself.

"Hahahaha KSI sore loser choking up," he said. "Only thing that got robbed is his hair line. It’s okay KSI me too it’s gonna be okay bubba. I took my loss like a man from the scorecard read and showed the youth how to learn from it and come back to take a win. This 30-year-old man crying for an appeal."

After the fight, Logan Paul described his opponent as a "dirty human being," saying: "He's supposed to be good at jiu-jitsu. What happened bro? I stopped the takedown he tried. He tried to do a Guillotine, and I'm sorry I missed that hammer fist. Ooh, that would have been good. I'm sorry it ended that way y'all. Dillon Danis truly is a coward, a dirty, dirty human being."

Jake Paul's next opportunity to step into action will be in early 2024, when he could make his MMA debut for the PFL. He may decide to get back into the boxing ring before then, however, possibly against either KSI or Tommy Fury, although nothing has been signed as of yet. Paul does have issues with both of them, so it will be interesting to see what he does next. Hopefully he will be more composed than that horrified look on his face when security stormed the ring on Saturday night.