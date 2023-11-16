Highlights Jake Paul is training for his next boxing fight after defeating Nate Diaz and aims to become a world champion despite his recent loss to Tommy Fury.

Paul's next opponent, Andre August, may pose a significant threat due to his experience, even though he is relatively unknown globally.

In addition to boxing, Paul has signed with PFL to compete in MMA and has already shot promotional photos for a potential cage fight next year.

YouTube star Jake Paul has began training camp for his latest boxing fight after announcing his return to the ring following a comfortable win over ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz. The 'Problem Child' was looking to bounce back after a defeat to Tommy Fury, and he did so in style dropping Diaz to the canvas en route to a win in one of his most high-profile events yet.

Paul still believes he can be a world champion and recently confirmed that his next opponent will be professional boxer Andre August who is relatively unknown globally, but has a decent record filled with experience which could see him pose a significant threat. The influencer is not looking to just conquer boxing however, and has signed with PFL to compete in MMA where he shot a series of promotional photos ahead of a potential cage fight next year.

A breakdown of Jake Paul v Andre August

It has been a brilliant period for Paul in the ring so far, having fought and beaten a whole host of former UFC fighters and influencers including Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. He suffered a close defeat to Fury in February, but again earned mega bucks for doing so, although he has chosen his next fight with a view to making his mark on the traditional route of boxing as oppossed to the scale of the event.

Paul will take on cruiserweight August who has been largely inactive for recent years, although footage has emerged of his recent return in a comfortable points win earlier this year. There is a huge target on the back of Paul who could be busy next year, given his plan to do an MMA fight with Diaz in a rematch, or he could finally settle his bitter feud with KSI, which has been both in private messages and in public as of late.

A win for Paul will take his professional record to 8-1 as he looks to take the sport seriously under the guidance of coaches Shane Mosley and BJ Flores, but it is a risky ask against an experienced customer. August may be slightly smaller than Paul in boxing size, but his ring craft and IQ could be further along than the 26-year-old who is hoping to become a leading star in the sport.

Jake Paul looks in shape during photo shoot

Paul recently took part in a promotional shoot with new MMA promotion PFL, after signing a long-term deal to be both an ambassador and a fighter in their new pay-per-view division. He will be hoping to increase awareness for his campaign over fighter pay, which he has taken issue to within the UFC on a regular basis, while attempting to prove his doubters wrong yet again in the smartcage.

During his spontaneous poses, Paul posed topless in the famous orange kit, which could in fact signal that he is coming to compete in the light-heavyweight division of the infamous MMA competition. During his time, he practiced a series of kicks and shadow strikes to the camera, as he looks to show off the skills he has learned from the early stages of his training.

In one of his final shots, Paul looked in seriously impressive shape and showed off a ripped six-pack, making it very clear that he has not taken much time to rest since his last boxing outing. He will now be in a full training camp for his showdown with August, which is taking place at his gym in Puerto Rico.