Highlights Jake Paul is committed to making significant changes in the boxing world.

Paul remains confident and ambitious, targeting a potential fight with boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez.

YouTube star Jake Paul has been in the boxing world for several years now and, after making a name for himself in some big-name fights, the 'Problem Child' is now looking to take the sport seriously. Paul has always suggested he visions himself becoming world champion, but his blows took a dent in 2023 as he suffered a damaging split decision defeat to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Paul has since got back on track, beating ex-UFC star Nate Diaz in his return fight, before making his promised switch to the traditional ranks by beating journeyman Andre August with a routine stoppage. Now he has announced he will take on Ryan Bourland, a professional boxer with a record of 17-2, as he looks to continue to extend his record. Although many have argued he is doing it for financial incentives, Paul has shown some considerable generosity with his latest purse.

Jake Paul's fight purse for Ryan Bourland fight

Jake Paul is set to donate his entire fight earnings

YouTube star Paul is set to bring his boxing fight with Ryan Bourland to his current nation of residence, Puerto Rico, with the card set to be headlined by female boxing legend Amanda Serrano. Paul is determined to prove that he is in boxing to make significant changes to the sport, including campaigning for the health and pay of fighters, in addition to bringing through the next generation of talent.

Paul has already launched a charity called Boxing Bullies which is currently working in Puerto Rico and in other global territories, providing boxing classes and gym time for children who are less advantaged or have been victims of bullying. And in an incredible gesture, the 26-year-old has announced that he will donate his entire purse to charity, effectively meaning he will fight for free.

This is a move that many boxers have used in the past in high-profile events including Manny Pacquiao who regularly raised money for his native Phillipines during his time in the sport. Gestures like making a conscious effort to get the next generation into the sport, will go a long way into improving his reputation with many and show that he does indeed mean business.

Jake Paul still wants to fight Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul believes he can be world champion

The influencer still has incredible confidence and brash intentions in the boxing ring, regularly stating he wants to be a world champion. During his time in the ring, he has already called out some of the sport's biggest stars including Gervonta Davis, Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez. Paul believes a fight with the undisputed champion is actually surprisingly a lot closer to taking place than meets the eye.

