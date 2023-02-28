Video of Jake Paul the day after Tommy Fury fight shows how he really feels about losing

The fight was billed as ‘The Truth’ and boxing fans got the answer on Sunday night.

In what turned out to be an entertaining fight, Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul by split decision, handing ‘The Problem Child’ his first loss since going pro.

Despite being the betting underdog going into the fight, Fury looked in control, although Paul did manage to knock the Brit to the canvas in the eighth round. It was not enough, however, to strip Fury of the win.

It hands Paul a first loss on his pro boxing record, making him 6-1-0 in the sport, and you would think that most fighters would be devastated after losing their first fight. Well, Paul’s been looking at it from a different angle…

Jake Paul’s immediate reaction

There was a lot of bad blood coming into this fight, with both men having digs at the other. Paul had even gone as far as to say that he would "decapitate" his opponent in one final video message ahead of the bout.

But it was Fury who emerged victorious, with the former Love Island star doing enough to persuade two out of three judges that he had won the fight by 76 points to Paul’s 73.

Naturally, the American was disappointed with the result immediately after the fight, but congratulated his rival on the win.

“All respect to Tommy,” Paul said. “Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I’ll come back.

“I think we deserve that rematch. It was a great fight, a close fight. I don’t know if I agree with the judges. I got a 10-8 round twice. It is what it is, but this is boxing.

“I’ve already won in life. I have an amazing family, amazing friends, amazing work-ethic. I’ve made it further than I ever thought that I would. This is definitely a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin. Get back in the gym. And we can run it back because I think we put on an amazing show for the fans tonight.”

Paul’s latest reaction

But if he was humble in defeat after the fight, Paul’s latest video post on Instagram shows that he’s taking the loss relatively well.

Video: Jake Paul's true feelings to loss

In a car on his way to catch a flight home, Paul can be seen fake crying, before turning to the camera with a big smile and a thumbs up.

The caption? “When you lost the fight but made $30 million.”

For that much money, most people would probably be thinking the same thing, even if they had just lost the most important fight of their career so far.

What next for Jake Paul?

Paul immediately expressed an interest in getting back in the ring with Fury and rectifying Sunday’s loss, something that he also confirmed in an Instagram post after the fight.

He wrote: “Fair play. Congrats to Tommy and his family. I’ll be back for the rematch.”

But if that falls through, who else could fans see Paul fight going forward? There is a fight with long-time rival KSI that could be made, while Paul has also clashed with former pro boxer Carl Froch recently.

No matter if it is Fury, Froch or KSI, it is unlikely that fans have seen The Problem Child step into the ring for the last time.

