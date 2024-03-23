Highlights Jake Paul was recently shown Mike Tyson's latest training footage live on his own podcast, and his reaction was rather interesting.

The Problem Child will share the ring with Iron Mike on the 20th of July, and pre-fight training content is dropping on a regular basis.

Tyson's recent footage has been terrifying, despite his advancing years, and Paul knows he's in for a tough night.

If you went back in time five years and told someone that the most anticipated fight of 2024 was going to be Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, they would have called you crazy! But here we are, building up to a brawl between one of the sport's most iconic names and the king of influencer boxing.

The battle is set to take place on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Texas, home to the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL, with the event set to be the first ever fight to be streamed live on Netflix. To say this is a huge event is a wild understatement. Whether you agree with the legitimacy of the fight or think it is purely being done for money and marketing, the world will be watching!

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

The build-up to the fight has already begun

Social media has unsurprisingly been buzzing with excitement in the build up to this one, with both fighters going back and forth posting their own little digs at each other in an attempt to win the mind game battle. Last week, Jake Paul posted a photo of himself holding a tiger on a leash, recreating the iconic photo taken by Tyson back in the day.

However, this week it is Mike who has battled back with a hit piece of his own. The 57-year-old took to his social media channels to show off some behind-the-scenes footage of his training ahead of this fight. He looked in insane shape with the video showing him working the bag and then giving Jake Paul a clear message at the end, simply saying: "You still wanna f**k with me?"

Paul did not directly respond to Tyson's new training footage on his X or Instagram account, but did address the video of Tyson on the latest episode of his podcast "BS w/ Jake Paul." He began the episode by openly admitting that this is by far the biggest challenge of his boxing career, showing respect to Tyson, as he should.

Later in the episode, Paul played the training video and his initial reaction was pretty comical as he put his hands to his face in disbelief, as his girlfriend, who is sitting alongside him, asks: "What if he knocks you out?!"

Paul was quick to laugh at her question and swiftly moved on, but the look on his face was one of concern for sure. The Problem Child's co-hosts do not let him avoid the question for the whole episode, though, as they asked him again about the possibility of being knocked out. He confidently answered them eventually, saying: "We shouldn't even talk about it, I'm just too sharp and too fast."

He then went on to state that he has no nerves whatsoever ahead of the fight. We know lots of smack talk happens in the fight build up, and Paul is never going to admit that he is truly nervous, but putting the obvious age gap aside, this battle between him and Tyson is going to be epic. The only thing fans can do now is sit back and continue to watch the back-and-forth go on between the two fighters, as we await the 20th of July fight date.