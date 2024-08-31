Jake Paul's mummy is worried.

The internet sensation is locked into a November 15 fight with the former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson, which could capture a record audience as it airs worldwide on Netflix. Though there is a 31-year age gap between the two, and despite Paul having all the advantages in terms of activity, his mother Pam Stepnick, has concerns as, it appears, she still considers Tyson to be the fighter of old, from the late 1980s to early 1990s, when he was obliterating opponents with ease.

Paul spoke about the boxing fight at a press conference GIVEMESPORT attended earlier in the month in Washington D.C., and talked about the strain it's having on his relationship with his mum.

Jake Paul's Mummy is Worried

Pam Stepnick is concerned about her son's fight with Mike Tyson

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters, Paul confirmed that his close family will "definitely" be in attendance at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, later this year for a fight on the biggest stage he's ever experienced.

"But my mum is very scared, actually."

Paul said that Stepnick is aware of his history, and has seen the training videos that Tyson has posted on his Instagram account, and doesn't like what she saw online.

Videos like this:

"She keeps on asking me if I'm ready, asking my team if I'm ready, and she's not liking this one," said Paul. "Mike just looks scary and big … his Instagram videos look crazy. So she's like watching all of that and just not liking it."

There's Likely Nothing to Worry About

Paul has many advantages

The only real thing Tyson has over Paul is experience, but that matters less and less the older he gets. Paul, meanwhile, has age, and activity, in his favor. Indeed, the last time Tyson was in the ring was against Roy Jones Jr. in a 2022 exhibition. As a pro fighter, Jones — despite his prior greatness — suffered a succession of brutal knockout losses and, so, the fact Tyson wasn't able to drop and stop Jones is perhaps testament to just how far his vaunted power has declined.

Paul, of course, labored to the maiden loss of his burgeoning career when he came unstuck against Tommy Fury — the only true boxer, who is active, that he's fought in his career, having otherwise feasted on athletes in other sports, past prime MMA fighters, and inactive journeymen.

Though the fight will allegedly be a sanctioned, pro bout, it will still consist of eight, two-minute rounds and be fought wearing 14-ounce gloves.