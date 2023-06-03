This £13 million property is enough to make anyone jealous including Logan Paul.

Jake Paul has made huge wealth from his career on video streaming service YouTube, but he has also generated significant purses from his recent boxing fights.

Throughout his time in the spotlight, the 'Problem Child' has shown off some luxury items including watches, cars and even partied at plush locations.

However, none as amazing as his latest purchase, a £13 million mansion which boasts everything anyone could want.

With any more fights, goodness only knows what could be added to the pad.

WATCH: Jake Paul gives tour around £13 million mansion

Paul gave fans a glimpse into life living at his new plush pad on a YouTube vlog.

And it is simply incredible.

The property consists of eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a garage filled with supercars and joint land with a former MLB star.

To help him live life at the full, there is a lift, both a wet bar and a dry bar and an outdoor swimming pool equipped with a jacuzzi and TV.

Paul takes fans around the house and is clearly delighted with his purchase paying omen to his recent boxing fights against the likes of Tyron Woodley and Tommy Fury.

Some of the features that are revealed become crazy, including Puerto Rico's biggest TV which is part of his huge cinema room. Paul claims it is measured at 147-inches, a record for the island.

Other features that have been added to the 12,000 square feet of living space including an arcade room, a baseball batting cage, a music production room and a vast outdoor dining space.

TV's also appear to be a hobby throughout, with Paul even showing us his TV aside a hot tub and even one next to the barbeque outside.

Paul's brother Logan's reaction

Paul's high-profile sibling Logan was shown in the video visiting the mansion and was clearly overwhelmed by all the outlandish features.

He shouted while walking around excitedly: “Shut the f*** up. This is f***ing unbelievable. Holy s***,”

“You down to swap houses?”

The pair regularly hang out in the plush pad, and are both huge fans of the island where they have both settled down since earning their significant fortunes.

His brother then had a try in the music studio before a quick football kickaround in the batting cage, before they reflected on their life together.

Paul then paid tribute to their rise in combat sports including his brother's recent stint fighting in the WWE.