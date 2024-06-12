Highlights Jake Paul could still be fighting on the 20th of July, with sources close to his camp saying Mike Perry will be his new opponent.

The Problem Child was supposed to be fighting Mike Tyson, but that has now been postponed until November due to health concerns.

Perry is currently fighting for BKFC, and has beefed with the Pauls for a while now.

Unfortunately, the cross-generation boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been put on hold due to health concerns by the Tyson camp. The fight has been pushed back to the 15th of November, but to remain active, YouTube sensation turned professional boxer, Jake “Problem Child” Paul, will remain on schedule for the 20th of July and take on the always entertaining former UFC fighter, Mike Perry, who has been dominant since switching over to bare-knuckle boxing.

While casual fans may see this as a completely unattractive downgrade from one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time to a lesser known brawler, the fact of the matter is, Perry’s stock has never been higher. And it was very respectable for Paul not to sit and wait for Tyson until November. With a 'show must go on' mindset, Paul not only stays active, but he gets fighters on the undercard paid as well. The new main event will still feature a Mike, but what does Mike Perry bring to this card?

Mike Perry’s Career

MMA record: 14-8 (11 KOs), Bare-Knuckle record: 5-0, Best career win: Luke Rockhold

Before becoming the face of Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), Perry was promoted by the UFC as they hoped that the fun personality of Perry would be met with many big wins. Perry’s time as a UFC welterweight was limited by his stubbornness to not play the game. Perry was always looking to fight with guts and glory, but the Michigan-native could never put all the arts together successfully, and he ended up losing most of his fights by decision because of his opponents' unwillingness to stand and trade shot for shot.

Perry’s style was always more geared toward striking, which made his transition to BKFB the perfect move. The well-spoken fighter has found his home and his confidence is sky-high. He’s fought and beat very notable names, including former UFC champion Luke Rockhold, Michael Page, and Eddie Alvarez, among others. Perry’s marauding style has earned him fat paydays that are reportedly much higher than what he was banking in the UFC.

Jake Paul v Mike Perry

Many details for this intriguing fight remain TBA

Mike Perry has remained top of mind even after leaving the world's most popular fight organization. He has flirted with the Pauls for years now. Last October, Perry served as a backup fighter for the hostile Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis match-up. The Michigan-native has been calling for a fight with Logan’s brother for years now, but as fate would have it, it took an injury for Perry to finally get his shot.

No rules, glove size, or number of rounds have been discussed for this fight. Originally, Paul and Tyson were going to fight with 16-ounce gloves for eight rounds and two minutes per. It’s fair to say that the parameters of this fight will adjust as Perry is a fierce competitor in his prime with boxing experience. And though Perry is signed exclusively to the BKFC, founder and president of the fast-growing fight league, David Feldman, will have no issue with the crossover battle.