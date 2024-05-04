Highlights Jake Paul has gained 30lb to reach 230lb for his showdown with Mike Tyson, aiming to match Iron Mike's heavyweight level.

Trainer Shane Mosley is confident in Paul's weight gain, stating he feels as fast as he did at 185lb due to muscular strength.

The fight between Paul and Tyson is surrounded by controversy, especially given that it will go down as a professional contest.

Jake Paul has revealed his current physique as he prepares to fight Mike Tyson on the 20th of July. The Problem Child weighed 200lb for his last two contests, but he has gained weight ahead of July's showdown. He now weighs 230lb. The 27-year-old needed to climb up to near Tyson's heavyweight level and it seems he's done just that.

Despite the noticeable weight gain, Jake Paul's trainer, 'Sugar' Shane Mosley, remains confident in his protege's performance. In a recent YouTube video, Mosley shared: "I just saw Jake yesterday, he's 230 pounds. He's big, really big. Jake said he feels as fast as he does at 185lbs. He's so young. He looks comfortable regarding weight."

To put the weight gain into context, Paul now weighs the same as Deontay Wilder did in his 2020 fight against Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul on his Weight Gain

The Problem Child is currently weighing around 230lbs

Paul offered his own opinion on his weight gain, saying: "I'm just getting to eat as much as possible, and it turns out my body carries this weight super well. And I'm only growing. I think I'll get up to 240 and then cut down, so I'll be way faster. If I'm training for this camp at 240, and then I cut down to 220, it's basically like I had a 20-pound weight vest on for the entire camp. So my muscles are going to be so much stronger, and that speed will come through."

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Controversy has surrounded the fight ever since it was announced

Texas' AT&T Stadium will host the fight. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations have sanctioned this bout as a professional one. Paul and Tyson will contest eight two-minute rounds with 14-ounce gloves.

The fight has not been without its share of controversy. Jake Paul, in a candid moment on his YouTube channel, revealed: "Yep, all his (Tyson's) rules. I agreed to all his rules." This statement has sparked a debate among fans and pundits alike, adding more anticipation to the fight.

"I just want to make it clear that Mike Tyson wanted it to be a pro fight. Mike got into training camp, called up people on my team, and said, 'Let's do a pro fight. Is Jake down?'"

Furthermore, Paul gave his feelings on Tyson's motivation: "I think he wants to put me in the dirt and to make a statement to all of boxing that he is and was the baddest man on the planet and that he could still get in there at this age and put down the young buck."

But the Ohio-born YouTube star turned fighter had a clear message for Tyson: "Whatever happens, happens, and this is war now. And if Mike's OK with that, then I'm OK with that. It makes it real. It makes it super real. It makes it war."

With Tyson training hard to get back into fighting shape and Paul undergoing a dramatic weight change, these fighters are putting everything into this fight. This fight will undoubtedly cause more controversy and headlines as fight night approaches, But with both combatants training hard and speaking ferociously, it will no doubt be a tough and physical fight.