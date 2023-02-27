Jake Paul has entered unprecedented territory in his boxing career as he suffered his first loss ever at the hands of Tommy Fury in their grudge match in Saudi Arabia.

The fight went the distance and even the judges couldn’t agree on the fight as TNT emerged victorious via split decision, although many believe it was much more straight forward than that.

A knockdown from Paul in the last round gave him hope as they headed to the points, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the dominance from the Manchester born fighter had throughout. A rematch is almost a certainty, but who else could Paul face?

Tommy Fury

The obvious next bout would see The Problem Child try to get revenge on Fury, with it seemingly only a matter of time before he triggers his rematch with TNT. However, if something goes wrong, there are plenty of other fighters he could turn to.

Another high profile name to feud with The Problem Child on social media as of late is Carl Froch. The now retired man loved enjoying Paul’s downfall against Fury and has admitted he would step into the ring against him. We certainly know he has the potential to sell out events…

Mike Perry

The cage fighter has also made his desire to fight Paul known. So much so, he was in Saudi Arabia to step in at the last minute if Fury was to ‘fumble’ again and pull out of the fight for a third time. He has sparred with Paul before so Mike Perry is certainly a possibility.

Mike Perry could be a potential opponent for Jake Paul

KSI is the fight everyone wants to see now, with both YouTubers talking the talk for a while now, but are yet to line a fight up. The rivalry between the two is another level above what Paul had with Fury, so this could take the term ‘grudge match’ to the next level.

KSI and Jake Paul have long-term beef with one another

Paul has made it common knowledge that he feels Nate Diaz is his next logical opponent after Fury, so the former UFC champion could be lined up after the rematch or if the second fight can’t be agreed upon.

Jake Paul is confident he'd beat Nate Diaz

Another man, who like Fury, pulled out leaving Paul high and dry is Hasim Rahman Jr, so there is certainly some bad blood there. It would be similar to the Fury fight, seeing The Problem Child taking on another pro fighter that isn’t over the hill just yet.

Hasim Rahman Jr has already pulled out of a fight with Jake Paul, but it could be second time lucky

It’s not the most likely of fights, but it still makes plenty of sense with Paul claiming he could beat the Mexican who is looking for a rematch with Dimitrii Bivol. However, he wants to have a warmup fight prior to that and Paul could be the answer.

Canelo Alvarez could turn to Jake Paul for a warmup fight before Dimitrii Bivol rematch

This would likely go down as one of the best war of words of all time, although it is highly unlikely as McGregor is focussing on his return to the Octagon currently. However, Paul is clearly trying to entice Notorious in, claiming he is ‘too scared’ to fight him.