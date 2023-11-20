Highlights The YouTube boxing scene, led by Jake Paul, is becoming increasingly popular and significant in the sports world.

Jake Paul's next opponent, Andre August, is a professional boxer with a respectable record, a departure from his previous celebrity opponents.

Some fans are not satisfied with August as an opponent, however, and Jake Paul's confidence may be boosted by videos showcasing August's slower training performance.

The YouTube boxing scene is certainly here to stay, whether we like it or not, with this year being a huge one for the crossover sport, with the likes of Jake Paul being a huge part of its popularity. This year alone, we have already seen Jake Paul take on Tommy Fury and Nate Diaz, with the likes of his brother Logan and KSI also hosting massively popular fighting events.

Questions remain about the legitimacy of these guys as true boxers, but there is no denying the entertainment value or the fact that these YouTube stars have shown great respect to the sport and massive amounts of dedication to their training.

Jake Paul is now set to end the year with one more fight, with his next opponent announced for a bout on the 15th of December. However, this time around, Jake is fighting a boxer actually famed for his boxing, rather than a celebrity or a big-name star in the world of entertainment.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Of course, Jake has fought legit fighters in the past, with Tommy Fury being an obvious example of someone who is a pro boxer, but there has always been a fame factor with his ex-opponents. A basketball player or an ex-MMA fighter, for example. Up next for The Problem Child, however, is Andre August, an American cruiserweight fighting with a respectable record of 10-1-1. A fighter who has taken a traditional route in the boxing world, rather than someone who is famed for antics outside the ring.

Jake Paul vs Andre August

Immediate reaction to the announcement of August as Paul's next opponent was pretty negative overall, with lots of fans complaining that he was not well-known enough and there was no personal story attached to this fight. In some ways, Jake Paul cannot win by pleasing the fans. He has steered away from a celebrity/crossover fight that usually ends up in people complaining at the lack of professionalism, in favour of a respected pro fighter who has no drama attached to him, and yet people are still not happy.

One thing that has certainly not helped this narrative of August being a dull opponent is the latest training videos released from his camp. A handful of videos have been circulating online these past few days, with one in particular raising eyebrows.

Video: Andre August training for Jake Paul fight

Andre August is seen hitting the heavy bag alongside his trainer at the gym, with viewers quick to point out how slow and stiff he looks as he gets his reps in. Many untrained eyes on the boxing scene would look at this and think that August was more likely to be a crossover fighter rather than a seasoned professional. On paper, this video does great things for the confidence of Jake Paul, but do not rule out any sly tactics being played out here. It would certainly benefit August if he was to take it easy in these training videos and lure Paul into a false sense of security, before turning on the heat once the two get in the ring.

Then again, maybe that is giving too much credit to Paul's challenger, and perhaps he has been chosen as Paul sees this as a no-brainer victory. Whatever happens, though, fans will be glued to their screens when the 15th of December arrives.

Read more: Jake Paul's deleted tweet after Conor McGregor's UFC earnings get leaked

Say what you will about Jake Paul, but he knows how to draw a crowd and put on a show, with the latest training videos of his next opponent more likely to get even more eyes on screens, with fans convinced this will be a routine KO victory for Paul.

With a few weeks still to go until this bout, keep an eye out on social media for any more teaser videos from inside both training camps, as we try and get a better idea of how this fight will go down.