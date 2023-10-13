Highlights The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis grudge match has generated more excitement than the main event due to their online beef and recent physical altercation.

Things are really starting to heat up ahead of this weekend's huge Misfits boxing event in Manchester. With KSI and Tommy Fury set to finally battle it out in the main event after months of back and forth, there is also the small matter of the grudge match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Paul and Danis will be the last undercard fight before the big main event, but with the most recent drama between these two, many fans are more excited about this fight than the main event itself! The online beef and constant petty behaviour from both sides of this fight camp have been hard to avoid, with Danis in particular taking it too far with regular posts about Logan's fiancée.

Chaos breaks out between Logan Paul & Dillon Danis

Last night, though, things got a lot more serious, as the two fighters finally got to look each other in the eyes for the final press conference before fight night. All was well for a while, with the usual harsh word antics you would expect from a presser, before Danis decided to strike Logan Paul over the head with his microphone.

In this clip, which has gone insanely viral in the last 24 hours, Paul is seen to be seriously bleeding from his head after this attack, with security immediately rushing the 28-year-old to safety. Danis seemed to be laughing throughout the aftermath, with this latest issue furthering opinions that the former UFC fighter does not know when enough is enough. Everyone has been sat back with their popcorn when these two have been going at it online, but a physical attack like this is not what people wanted to see.

One man who was clearly very concerned for the safety of Logan after this incident was his younger brother Jake, with a video surfacing earlier today showing him on the phone to someone in Logan's team. Jake is heard asking for confirmation if Logan is seriously hurt or not, before firing some expletive words about Danis in response to what he clearly saw as a cowardly attack on his big brother.

Jake and Logan have had their own differences in recent months, but this video shows once again that all the petty drama becomes irrelevant when lines are crossed like this. There are certainly no clear-cut rules of how you should carry yourself before a fight of this magnitude, but Danis has definitely taken this too far, with many in the boxing world likely to lose any remaining respect they had for him.

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

Attention now turns to whether Logan is going to be okay for the fight on Saturday, with lots of hushed rumours surrounding the severity of his injuries. Fans will of course be hoping Logan can recover in time, but with the look on Jake's face during that phone call, there is a real possibility this fight will not go ahead.

Video: Jake Paul phones Team Logan

If this sour outcome does occur, could we see a heroic brother Jake Paul offer to take on Danis himself as a last minute replacement? With the fight just a day away, we could still see plenty of drama before anyone even takes to the ring.