Jake Paul took on Tommy Fury as the bookies’ favourite on Sunday night live from Saudi Arabia, but he couldn’t get the victory as predicted. Instead it was TNT who emerged victorious via split decision after the fight went the distance.

It seemed a formality for Fury who was on top for the majority of the bout, although he suffered a late scare at the hands of Paul, literally. The Problem Child secured a knockdown in the final round, but it was only enough to win one of the judges over.

He has seemingly been in high spirits despite the humbling experience, but he will be looking for a rematch. If Fury won, Paul had the right to a rematch and has already claimed that he would be looking to activate it, so are we ready for round 2?!

Backstage prior to the fight, Paul was interviewed and was in high spirits, as you’d imagine. He was jumping around, laughing. He was asked explicitly, have you any injuries or are you coming into the fight 100%?

Paul was adamant he was 100% and that you were going to get ‘Jake Joseph Paul’, but he was quick to back pedal on that after the fight, claiming he had illnesses during his fight camp and came into the bout with an arm injury.

This was met by a booing crowd. Although claiming he wasn’t making excuses, it certainly seemed to be that way. It didn’t take long for the internet to do its thing with users making memes about the contradictory statements from before and after a loss.

Video: Jake Paul before and after Tommy Fury fight

What did Jake Paul say after losing to Tommy Fury?

“Look, I’ve already won in life man, I’ve already won, I’ve won in every single way. I have amazing family, amazing friends, amazing work ethic. I’ve made it further than I thought I would and beyond. This is definitely a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin, get back in the gym and we can run it back because I think we put on an amazing show for the fans tonight.

“Honestly, I felt flat. I got sick really bad twice in this camp, injured my arm. So, it wasn’t my best performance, but I lost – I’m not making excuses. I’m just saying it wasn’t my best performance, I felt a little flat. And, like I said, we’re gonna come back and get that W – don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I’m gonna comeback stronger.”