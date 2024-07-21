Highlights Jake Paul's promotion skills shine as he puts together impressive undercards and supports women's boxing like no one before.

Lucas Bahdi shocked the world with his epic comeback knockout against favored fighter Ashton Sylve, proving that one punch can change everything.

You can watch the Bahdi knockout win right here, as Jake Paul's prospect Sylve suffers his first ever loss.

Besides being boxing’s biggest troll, Jake Paul has been highly underrated as a fight promoter. At just 27-years-old, the YouTube sensation has already put so many feathers in his hat, including promoting women’s boxing like no one before his time, as well as finding some of the best prospects to fill his under-cards.

One of the newest phenoms Paul signed was Ashton Sylve, who was being sought out by Floyd Mayweather Jr as well. But the fighter they call ‘H20’ ran into a force in the name of Lucas Bahdi on Saturday in Tampa. To the surprise of many in the sold-out Amalie Arena, and those watching the event around the world, Bahdi, a Niagara Falls, CA native put his name on the map with his extraordinary stoppage victory.

After losing every minute of every round, Bahdi handed Sylve his first professional loss with a powerful three-punch combination that is likely a contender for Knockout of the Year.

Bahdi Hit Sylve so Hard he Face-Planted The Canvas

Bahdi looked supremely outclassed through five-plus rounds of the fight; he was a +450 betting line to KO Sylve. The undefeated boxer defied analytics with his unreal comeback knockout and truly put a new meaning to it only takes one punch. The stats below, which were provided by CompuBox, show how outgunned Bahdi was:

CompuBox added a note to the outlandish fight/result:

"Usually, when one fighter lands 18% of his total punches and the opponent lands 41% of his punches, the fighter that landed 41% wins the fight. Sylve was dominating the fight, out-landing Bahdi 81-21 in power punches. He’d landed 46% of his power punches, while Bahdi had landed 22%. Then Bahdi landed a three punch combination. The second punch of Bahdi’s combination hurt Sylve and the third punch sent him face-first into the canvas unconscious."

Lucas Bahdi's Next Fight

Boxing record: 17-0 (15 KOs), Best win: Ashton Sylve

With the biggest win of his life in the books, Lucas Bahdi will be one of MVP Promotion’s most wanted prospects his next time out there. It took a few more rounds, and he took a few more to the face than he wanted, but Bahdi lived up to his power-punching style.

Immediately after claiming one of the most vicious knockouts of 2024, Bahdi jumped on the mic and called for Floyd Schofield, a potential fight he’s been chasing. There’s a great chance of this fight happening later this year, especially with the viral nature of Prince Bahdi’s incredible knockout.