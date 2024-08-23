Jake Paul appeared terrified when facing off former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou with his 6ft 8in opponent, Renan Ferreira, ahead of their upcoming super fight.

The popular Youtuber-turned-boxer was in Washington DC as a special guest for 'The Battle of the Giants' press conference. Ngannou is scheduled to make his return to the Octagon after two years out of the cage on the 19th of October.

After defending his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in 2022, Ngannou has had a real up and down rollercoaster since. 'The Predator' was then injured for the remainder of the year before leaving the UFC after being unable to come to terms on a contract extension.

He then signed a deal with the PFL in May 2023, but it has taken a while for him to announce his promotional debut. Ngannou has spent the last year trying his luck in the boxing ring, giving Tyson Fury a run for his money before losing a split decision.

Ngannou's last fight came against Anthony Joshua earlier this year and went on to lose via a brutal second-round KO in Saudi Arabia.

Jake Paul was Quick to Separate Ngannou and his Opponent

The American looked petrified when in the middle of the pair

Paul opened up the event by conducting a quick interview with Dakota Ditcheva before handing the broadcast duties over to Sean O'Connell and Dan Hardy for the press conference in Washington.

'The Problem Child' then returned to the stage at the end of the presser to stand in the middle of Ferreira and Ngannou's first face-off.

Despite being 6ft 1in, Paul looked tiny in comparison to the two heavyweight giants as their face-off got very intense. Ferreira stands at 6ft 8in, while Ngannou comes in at 6ft 5in.

Thankfully for Paul, things didn't get physical between the two men as the American would've been helpless and looked like he was absolutely terrified during the face-off.

"I'm not going to lie I wouldn't have done anything if they would have started a fight," he said. "They're very very strong."

Previewing the fight, he added: "Francis has a lot to prove, he came from the UFC. It's a massive fight against an amazing competitor who has amazing power, amazing speed, is obviously 6ft 8in, and has an 85-inch reach.

"So I'm excited for this, Francis has a chip on his shoulder because of the whole of the UFC and all of the MMA fans will be watching to see if he is the best heavyweight in the world still."

Ferreira’s strong comments towards Ngannou weren't directed at his personal life. During the press conference, the Brazilian said: “Francis has been going through a tough year in his life, but the toughest challenge in his life and in his year is gonna be me. I’m gonna be the biggest problem of his year right now, tough puzzle for him to figure out.”

This comes despite the fact that the former UFC heavyweight champion is coming off a brutal loss to Joshua and tragically also the loss of his son - which had him consider retirement.

Fans questioned if the Brazilian was directing those comments at Ngannou’s personal life, or if he was referring to his loss to Joshua. Ferreira clarified his comments in a video posted to Instagram, stating his words were not meant to be directed towards his opponents' personal life, just what has occurred inside the cage.

“Hey, everyone. Today we had the press conference and I saw a few things came out in the press that were completely distorted when speaking about Francis, saying that I was the biggest problem for him this year, but I was referring to the fight,” Ferreira said in the video in Portuguese. “What I said has no connection to his personal life, of everything he just went through with son. I’m a father, I have kids as well, and I will never touch such a delicate subject. I wouldn’t go that low. My condolences to Francis. I feel for his loss. I’m a father, I have kids too, I would never say something like that.

“Everything I said was about Francis Ngannou’s year, you get me. He’s coming off two losses in boxing, two year layoff (in MMA), at no point did I want to talk about his personal life and everything that went down with his son. That wasn’t my intention. That’s not me, it’s not in my character. I’d never go that low. People are talking and distorting everything into a crazy version of what happened today. I just wanted to clarify what happened today, that it has nothing to do with what they’re saying. It’s not me doing something that low. I just wanted to make that clear.”