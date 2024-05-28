Highlights Jake Paul has reacted to the news about Mike Tyson's health scare, confirming the fight is still happening on the 20th of July.

Mike Tyson's reps, meanwhile, have confirmed Tyson is "doing great" after his health scare on a flight.

Mike Tyson's upcoming bout with Paul will be his first professional fight since 2005.

Jake Paul has taken to his official X account to react to the news that upcoming opponent Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency during a flight, which led to paramedics being needed on the aircraft.

Tyson was flying from Miami to Los Angeles when his ulcer flared up and paramedics boarded to treat the 57-year-old. Following the news breaking about the 57-year-old's health scare, social media posts from KSI and Dillon Danis about the upcoming fight prompted a response from Jake Paul himself, who accused everyone of making stuff up before knowing the full severity of the situation, going on to say that nothing has changed in regard to the fight on the 20th of July.

"You love to make s*** up before knowing the facts for clicks/likes. Nothing changed."

Tyson's Health Status

The 57-year-old's representatives confirmed that the former heavyweight champion is "doing great" after his health scare. The posts from the accounts of KSI and Danis led many to believe that the fight between the two in July would not go ahead, something which was quickly shut down by Paul's post.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Come fight night, it will be 6,979 days since Mike Tyson's last professional boxing match.

However, from the statement sent to the New York Post on Monday, Tyson appears to be doing well, as his representatives clarified the situation, explaining that the 57-year-old became dizzy and nauseous before landing, and that he was thankful for the health care he received.

Tyson's team also went on to deny reports that the health emergency had caused his flight to be delayed. Reports suggested that other passengers were delayed from disembarking the flight for an additional 25 minutes, but it seems like that was not the case.

Paul's Scheduled Bout With Tyson

The two are set to face off in the ring in July in what has been listed as a heavyweight contest by the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulations. The former YouTuber will meet the former heavyweight champion in Dallas, and the fight will be streamed on Netflix, which has taken a step into the sports streaming world, most recently acquiring rights to WWE television beginning in January.

After beginning his career as a YouTube prankster and a Disney star, Paul made his boxing debut back in 2020, initially sharing the ring with fellow YouTubers. Since then, however, The Problem Child has gone on to win nine fights, coming up against opponents such as UFC icon Nate Diaz. Of his nine wins, Paul has won six via knockout. His sole loss against Tommy Fury, however, came via split decision.

Mike Tyson's Career

The 57-year-old enjoyed a glittering career over 20 years, between 1985 and 2005. However, his days in the ring were not short of controversy. His most famous moment is also perhaps one of the most infamous in sporting history, when he crazily decided to bite the ear of Evander Holyfield.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 28/05/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 10 Wins 50 9 Losses 6 1 Draws 0 0 No Contests 2 0

His fight with Paul in July will be his first professional bout since he retired in 2005. However, he has been in the ring since then, taking on another former world champion, Roy Jones Jr in 2020 in an exhibition bout. That fight resulted in a draw, but ahead of Tyson's meeting with Paul, Jones has heaped praise on the power that the 57-year-old still possesses, a quality many have warned the 27-year-old about before he underestimates the former heavyweight champion.