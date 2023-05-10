Jake Paul became irritated in a recent press conference for his upcoming fight against Nate Diaz after a reporter suggested he would never be inducted into the boxing Hall of Fame.

Paul took exception to the statement and snapped back, saying: “See, I’ve done more for this sport than any boxers in current history, what has Floyd Mayweather done for women’s boxing?

"The list goes on. I’ve changed the whole entire game, brought a new 70 million followers to the sport, I’ve put on bigger paper views than some of these Hall of Fame guys.”

Paul continued: “So, you wanna talk about Hall of Famers, you wanna talk about resume? Yeah, I’m building it up, buddy! I just got started in this game. This is my eighth fight, and I'm fighting Nate Diaz, one of the biggest MMA fighters in history. So yeah, that’s my resume.”

Video: Jake Paul reacts badly to Hall of Fame statement

The Problem Child is certainly no stranger to a public bust-up with a reporter.

Prior to Paul’s fight against Tommy Fury back in February, the former Disney star became enraged by American sports journalist Bomani Jones after he was asked what would happen if he lost to the ex-Love Islander.

In a heated exchange, Paul responded to Jones: “Bro, I don’t know who the f*** you are,” with the journalist replying: “All I know about you is that people don’t like you.”

No love lost there then.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Paul, who faces Nate Diaz on the 5th of August at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, came face-to-face with his opponent for the first time recently in an awkward exchange between the pair.

The ex-YouTuber is looking to redeem himself after losing his flawless record against Tommy Fury earlier in the year, while the popular former UFC fighter Diaz will be looking to win his first contest since his contract expired at the end of 2022.

Paul’s outburst wasn’t the only display of tension during the long-awaited press conference, with Nate Diaz walking out twice and Jake Paul vowing to fire a journalist after a 'stupid' question to his opponent.

The fight comes after a long-standing rivalry between the pair following multiple public altercations, which includes Diaz attacking a lookalike of Jake Paul’s brother Logan, multiple bouts of verbal sparring, and Diaz allegedly slapping a member of Paul’s team.

Paul and Diaz will be joined as the co-main event by Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy in an undisputed featherweight title rematch.