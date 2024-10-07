After what seems like forever, we are finally set to see one of the most crazy fights of all time take place next month. It still seems crazy to think this fight is even happening, but on the 15th of November, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will finally take to the ring in a battle of the generations.

There have been long delays to this bout, most notably due to Tyson falling ill during a flight earlier this year, with many thinking that would be the end of any potential fight taking place. However, Iron Mike was quick to vocalise his desire to make the contest happen, and if all goes well, that is exactly what is going to happen.

The trash talk from both sides, but mainly Paul, has been hilarious to see and has kept the fans hyped up for this fight, despite the long wait. The Problem Child has somehow made Tyson look humble and modest in comparison to himself, with wild confidence coming from the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: There is a 31-year age gap between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Both men have, of course, vowed to knock each other out, with only one of those outcomes being possible, meaning one of these men will be left with egg on their face. Logic and history says one of the greatest fighters of all time in Mike Tyson should absolutely destroy Paul, who is merely an amateur in the eyes of many, but it may not be that simple. There is a 31-year age gap between the two fighters, so as good as Tyson still might be, that age gap cannot be understated.

Whatever happens, the event itself is sure to be an epic spectacle, with the fight being streamed live on Netflix with record numbers expected.

Paul has been pretty open about his training regime during the build-up to this fight, and took to Instagram again this week to post a video of him sparring with one of his trainers. It was obviously posted with the intention of showing how good he looked, but the consensus from fans and boxing enthusiasts is not so positive.

The video shows Paul looking rather lethargic and slow as he ducks and dives around the ring with his sparring partner. He has clearly had to put some weight on for this fight and that could be a reason for the lack of pace, as well as the fact this is just a sparring session, so it does not necessarily show his full fighting power or speed.

"Jake Paul gone get slept fighting like that," "Bro's hella uncoordinated," "Why does Jake look slow and sluggish?" and "WTF was that," were just a handful of replies to the video.

Fans have not held back in comments on social media, with the majority of them taking this video as a clear sign that Paul is going to get knocked out on the 15th of November. With Paul, you can never underestimate his mind games. For all we know, he may have posted this tame-looking sparring session to fool Tyson and fans into thinking he is in bad shape ahead of the fight, but then again, that may be giving him too much credit.

It would certainly be interesting to see how Tyson is getting on in his training sessions to get a comparison between the two fighters. For now, though, all fans can do is count down the days until this crazy battle finally takes place and keep enjoying the trash talk and hype from both sides.