Highlights Nate Diaz's unexpected exit during a face-off interview with Jake Paul left the YouTube star stunned, as Diaz abruptly left the stage.

Despite the unexpected encounter, Jake Paul remains focused on his upcoming fight with Nate Diaz, which is expected to be one of his toughest tests yet.

Jake Paul was left astounded after an incredible turn of events during his latest face-off interview with Nate Diaz hosted by journalist Ariel Helwani.

This weekend, the 'Problem Child' will take on his latest boxing fight against ex-UFC star Diaz who will be making his debut in the squared circle.

It will be a big night for Paul who will be looking to end another rivalry and respond to a tough defeat against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia back in February.

And he will be hoping that his fight night ends as quickly as a pre-fight face-off they filmed after the launch press conference.

Jake Paul's bet with UFC fighter goes wrong

Paul attempted to get creative in the build-up to his fight by standing and completing a boxing challenge alongside rising UFC contender Bo Nickal.

The 26-year-old always draws intrigue to his fights with a series of bizarre stunts and this one was no different, but it dramatically backfired.

Both men tried to complete an examination of their reflexes with a ball which was tied to their head, where they were required to hit the ball in a continuous streak.

Nickal stepped up and got a score of eight, before Paul only completed six in a real test of hand-eye co-ordination, which saw Paul lose $1,000.

Instead, the pair both decided to donate to Paul's charity Boxing Bullies, but the wager proved that UFC stars are also able to have accurate striking.

Jake Paul's fight with Nate Diaz

The YouTube star has already come across a number of ex-MMA opponents including his two wins over Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren and Anderson Silva.

Despite the skills of Silva, it will likely be his second-toughest test to date behind Fury who beat him by split decision despite his final round knockdown earlier this year.

Diaz recently waited for the termination of his UFC contract to pursue the fight, having gone out on a winning high by beating Tony Ferguson.

It remains to be seen how much of a threat he poses to Paul in the boxing ring, and the influencer has even offered the contest as a two-part deal with the pair to fight in the PFL cage.

Nate Diaz walks out of Jake Paul face-off

Paul and Diaz were sat down during the week of their launch press conference in a face-off 'behind the gloves' style interview with MMA journalist Helwani.

The full interview will be released today, but Paul dropped a huge teaser of the clip which left combat sports fans stunned.

Paul was sat opposite Diaz in the clip as he began talking about the fight, but on the other side of the table Diaz looked agitated and was moving around awkwardly.

As Paul continued chatting he first tried to rise to his feet, before sitting back down and then decided to completely get up.

The YouTube boxer stopped talking briefly before Diaz shouted "Be right back" and left the stage during the media piece.

Paul literally threw his head into his hands and began awkwardly laughing as if fuming with the Stockton native for making his swift departure.

WATCH: Nate Diaz leaves Jake Paul stunned with face-off exit

Diaz was then pictured laughing outside the venue and got into a vehicle before departing the face-off and leaving Paul on his own.

He was stunned with Helwani who sat awkwardly with Paul in silence, in a video which was posted on the journalist's social media profile.