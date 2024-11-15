Jake Paul has reacted on social media to the chaos of his weigh-in with Mike Tyson ahead of tonight's highly anticipated clash. Iron Mike and Paul have been exchanging barbs for months now, with their previously scheduled fight to take place in July delayed due to health concerns for the former.

With his younger counterpart showing a heavy social media presence in the build-up to this one and attempting to provoke him multiple times, the boxing veteran finally got close to Paul at their weigh-in, giving him a slap for his troubles after the Problem Child attempted to stand on his toes.

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson Weigh-In Gets Heated

A subtle gesture from Jake led to Iron Mike slappning him

Their weigh-in yesterday evening became heated as the pair faced up before they meet in the ring this evening. The 27-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to label the moment as a pinch-me moment in his life, but it was a bit more than a pinch, with Tyson slapping Paul, giving him a preview of what he is up against this weekend.

Iron Mike Tyson might be 58 years old, but he is still not an opponent to toy with in the manner Jake Paul has up to this point in the build-up to their fight. The young YouTuber-turned-boxer has taken some of the personality he displayed as an online presence into this series of events. Still, his track record against previous opponents shows he is capable of handling himself in the ring.

However, regardless of that fact, he has yet to face off against anyone like the 58-year-old, especially as there is arguably no one like Iron Mike in the history of boxing.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 15/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Paul chose to play a dangerous game earlier in the week, as he chose to gift his upcoming opponent a pigeon, a bird Tyson has an affinity for, having spent time with them as a young child as an escape from the bullying he faced growing up.

Who's Favourite Between Jake Paul & Mike Tyson

The bookies are backing the younger fighter, Jake Paul

Going into this one, it is a tough one to call. Realistically, it is a situation where you would expect a dominant performance from a name like Mike Tyson. However, it is important to remember that Iron Mike is not a young man anymore, and while he may still possess some of the power from his days competing, endurance could be a big factor in this one.