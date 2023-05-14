KSI controversially knocked out Joe Fournier on Saturday evening.

In the build-up to the fight in London, The YouTuber vowed to do what Jake Paul couldn't and knock out a pro boxer.

He made light work of Fournier, who was 9-0 in his professional boxing career going into the bout.

KSI dropped the 40-year-old in the second round at Wembley Arena.

Fournier slumped to the ground and the referee quickly waved off the contest.

Jake Paul tweets after KSI's controversial knockout win against Joe Fournier

Replays showed that it was an illegal elbow shot that knocked Fournier to the ground.

KSI's fierce rival Jake Paul saw the knockout and couldn't resist giving his take on Twitter.

He shared a slow-motion video of the knockout with the caption: "I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification."

Joe Fournier calls out KSI and his team following controversial knockout

Fournier, meanwhile, was not happy at all with the knockout and branded KSI a 'cheat'.

"He cheated, it's clear, you've all seen the replays. He hit me with a clean elbow," he told Fred Talks Fighting.

"When you're fighting the promoter on his own show - I've never been cheated like that.

"I can't believe I came on this promotion to teach kids you've got to do the right thing, you've got to be ethical, you've got to work hard for everything you get. Not to cheat and you win.

"And furthermore the terrible sportsmanship from Alexis [KSI's coach] coming and disrespecting me in the corner when they've clearly cheated after that - f***ing embarrassment. Embarrassment to the sport of boxing."

What next for KSI and Jake Paul?

It's widely expected that KSI's next fight will come against Tommy Fury.

Fury was ringside for KSI's victory over Fournier and the two went head to head in the ring after the bout.

Paul, meanwhile, is next in action on August 6 when he takes on Nate Diaz in Dallas.