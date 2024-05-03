Highlights Jake Paul has revealed it was actually Mike Tyson who wanted the fight between the pair to be a professional one.

The fight rules for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul have finally been confirmed, with knockouts allowed.

The Problem Child has now sent a warning to Iron Mike ahead of fight night, declaring it war.

Jake Paul has warned Mike Tyson “this is war now” after revealing in a recent podcast appearance that it was in fact Iron Mike that wanted the fight between them to be made professional.

In a clip shared by X account Happy Punch, Paul makes it heard that he would show no mercy in his upcoming fight against Tyson at AT&T Stadium on the 20th of July this summer. “If I put him down, he needs to be the one making the decision on whether or not he can deal with that.”

Jake Paul Ready For War vs Mike Tyson

Paul has revealed it was in fact Tyson that wanted the fight to be a pro one

Attempting to tarnish Tyson’s record is a dangerous game for any established athlete, as the legend boasts an incredible 44 wins by knockout, and was the heavyweight champion between 1987 and 1990. Although he retired in 2005, old habits die hard, and Iron Mike has returned to the ring for an exhibition fight since, a bout with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, which ended in a draw.

The Problem Child, however, is relatively new to the ring, with the Tyson fight only being his 11th in his new career. With only one narrow loss to Tommy Fury last year to date, he carries nine victories since switching up from his YouTube and acting career.

In his last fight, he caused complete carnage, knocking Ryan Bourland to the ground in round one. Despite Bourland’s hefty 17-2 professional record, he was not about to stand in Paul’s path on his road to becoming “boxing world champion.”

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's professional stats (as of 03/05/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Age 57 27 Fights 58 10 Wins 50 9 Losses 6 1 Draws 0 (2 no contests) 0 Knockouts 44 6

Paul relayed his message to Tyson in an interview that has sparked social media controversy. “Make sure you tell Mike that there’s no holding back.” Known for his outspoken opinions online, Paul has a reputation for being contentious when it comes to boxing, too.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Rules

The rules for the fight were finalised this week, dictating the rivals wear 14oz gloves for eight rounds of two minutes, with no headgear permitted. Knockouts will also be allowed.

Fanatics have debated who the rules may be in place to protect, with Tyson receiving warnings from his doctor about the potential health risks of such a strenuous contest. On the other hand, ex-Premier League footballer Troy Deeney has actually backed Tyson for the win. “You can see that he still has the capabilities to tuck you in," were his words to describe the way Tyson can put it to bed. Tyson has released a series of scary training teasers on social media recently, reminding the world that age is just a number.

However, Paul seemingly remains fearless as he casually tells the camera, “I am going to put him down.” With an age gap of 31 years, it is a case of legend versus prodigy. The fight has been officially sanctioned to appear on both fighters’ professional records, so it really is a matter of making history…

The fight is set to take place in Texas in front of 80,000 fans and will be streamed live on Netflix to millions more. The battle has been long-awaited as most of Paul’s prior opponents have been ex-UFC fighters, and it will be a big day for boxing to see if Paul rises to the challenge.