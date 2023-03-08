Jake Paul's latest excuse for his defeat to Tommy Fury is comfortably his most bizarre yet as he's claimed a wet dream a few weeks before the fight contributed to his loss.

The YouTuber suffered the first loss of his boxing career last month against his bitter rival Fury, beaten via split decision on the judges' scorecards.

Since his loss, however, he has come out with a list of reasons as to why he wasn't at his best.

The many excuses of Jake Paul

Paul has claimed that he was ill, suffering with an arm injury, and jet-lag prior to the bout in Saudi Arabia, but has now claimed he was left with 'weak legs' after 'waking up in the night in panic.'

During the latest episode of his brother's podcast Impaulsive, while talking to his brother Logan Paul, who was ringside for the fight last month, it emerged that The Problem Child had a wet dream in the build up to the fight, and he was asked if it had any impact on the end result.

What has Jake Paul said about wet dream before Tommy Fury fight?

Jake initially said he 'didn't want to talk about it', before responding: "I f***** myself - literally - over.

"I don't actually even remember the dream. I literally woke up in a panic, like f***, f***, f***, f***. I was like, "Oh my god."

"You have two weeks of testosterone built up and so the reason a wet dream happens is that your body needs to release that energy.

"But yeah, it makes your legs weak. For the viewers, that's why it's bad."

Video: Jake Paul talks about wet dream

When Logan then asked if it was a reason for his defeat, he replied with: "I think it's one of many reasons."

What did Jake Paul say straight after fight with Tommy Fury?

Straight after the loss to Fury, Paul was quick to defend his performance, saying it was a 'close fight' before saying he felt 'flat' and suffered illness in his camp.

He said in the post-match interview: "I'll come back, and I think we deserve the rematch. It was a great fight, a close fight. I don't know if I agree with the judges."

Since then, Paul has given interviews on other YouTube channels offering more excuses, with one being he was affected by jet-lag after flying to the Middle East.