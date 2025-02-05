Tragedy has struck the football community as FC Granges-Paccot, a side plying their trade in the Swiss third tier, have confirmed the heartbreaking news that Jakov Jelkic, 24, has passed away after going missing in Spain.

Jelkic and his teammates were in Alicante, Spain, for a tournament, and he reportedly went missing after departing a nightclub called Upikum in the Levante dock area. The Croatian was said to have been leaving a bar before falling into port waters near the establishment.

When he did not return to his accommodation, the hotel staff reported him missing, and his family launched a desperate appeal on social media to find him. After tracking down surveillance of surrounding areas, their search came to an end.

Cristian Plazas, a spokesperson for the National Police of Alicante, has not confirmed that a body was recovered from the waters and has been identified as Jelkic’s, drawing a close to a desperate search effort.

Plazas also told Spanish media that an investigation was launched. Currently understood as being accidental, the authorities believe Jelkic – who disappeared on the night of February 1 – fell into the sea and drowned.

According to reports, an autopsy was performed at Alicante’s Institute of Legal Medicine on Tuesday as a means of determining whether the theory that the young, aspiring footballer had passed away by drowning is correct.

Taking to Instagram to inform supporters of the news, FC Granges-Paccot said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of Jakov’s passing. All our thoughts go to his family, friends, teammates and all the people who knew him closely or from afar.

His memory will remain forever engraved in our hearts. A friend, a teammate, an inspiration to us all. Rest in peace.

Tributes began to pour in from all angles following the news. Fellow Swiss side FC Schoenberg replied: “Dear friends of FC Granges-Paccot, we learned with great sadness the death of your player. In these difficult moments, FC Schoenberg wishes to send you and his family and relatives our deepest condolences. Football creates strong bonds beyond the pitch and today we share your pain.”

So far in the 2024/25 campaign, Jelkic had notched just one goal for Granges-Paccot, an outfit currently sitting sixth in Switzerland’s third division after 11 outings and, at the time of writing, they have reigned victorious in four of those matches.