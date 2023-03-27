Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has looked 'shaky' at times this season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old is yet to show his true ability since making the move to the Premier League.

Arsenal news - Jakub Kiwior.

Kiwior signed for Arsenal from Italian club Spezia, for a fee of £20m.

The Polish central defender has only played five league minutes since joining the Gunners in the January transfer window, as per FBref. Kiwior also started once in the Europa League, before Arsenal were knocked out of the competition.

With William Saliba out injured, Rob Holding was given a rare start in his absence, showing that Mikel Arteta doesn't feel Kiwior is ready to start in the Premier League.

When Kiwior signed for the club, sporting director Edu Gaspar spoke about Arsenal's delight at completing the transfer, whilst also possibly hinting that he was one for the future rather than a player who would make an immediate impact. He said: "We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior. He’s a young talent who we’ve been monitoring for a while now. We are now all looking forward to working with Jakub and seeing his continued development with us. We welcome Jakub to Arsenal.”

What has Taylor said about Kiwior?

Taylor has suggested that Kiwior has looked a little shaky at times when given the opportunity at Arsenal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Kiwior has looked a little bit shaky, of course, but it's to be expected when he's come to a new league and a new team. Holding, to be fair, didn't do too bad against Crystal Palace. I know he had a bit of an early scare with Wilfried Zaha running at him when he hit the post."

What can Kiwior offer to Arsenal?

Earlier on in the season, Kiwior was a regular for Spezia, starting 17 league games, as per FBref.

Kiwior showed his excellent technical ability, with no player who has started more than one game having a higher pass completion percentage in the Spezia squad.

The 23-year-old also averaged 4.0 clearances, 1.3 tackles, and 1.4 interceptions per game in Serie A, according to Sofascore.

Kiwior has also played at left-back and in a holding midfield role at times in his career, as per Transfermarkt, so his versatility could make him a useful player for Arsenal, even if he is unable to make an impact for a few years.