Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior might not be ready for regular Premier League football, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old hasn't seen much game time since his January move from Italy.

Arsenal news - Jakub Kiwior

Kiwior signed for the Gunners from Italian club Spezia for a fee of around £20m, according to Sky Sports.

The Polish defender started his first game in the Premier League on Tuesday night against Chelsea in place of Rob Holding, but with Mikel Arteta's side competing for the title it was always going to be unlikely that an untested player was going to be risked from the start regularly in the past few months.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that it's a little bit strange that Arteta has opted for Rob Holding in William Saliba's absence and hasn't called upon Kiwior as often over the last few weeks.

When Kiwior made the move to England, Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar hinted that the Tychy-born defender will be one for the future.

He said: "We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior. He’s a young talent who we’ve been monitoring for a while now. We are now all looking forward to working with Jakub and seeing his continued development with us. We welcome Jakub to Arsenal.”

According to London World, Kiwior actually broke three records in his early training sessions with the Gunners - fastest short sprint, highest agility jump, and standing spring record.

Theo Walcott and Hector Bellerin both previously held the record.

What has Sheth said about Kiwior?

Speaking prior to the clash with Frank Lampard's side, Sheth has suggested that Kiwior might not be ready for regular Premier League football yet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They did bring in a central defender in Jakub Kiwior in the January transfer window. He's a young player though, even though he's played for Poland at the World Cup.

"I think Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal coaching staff just want to ease him in. So, maybe not fully ready for Premier League football just now. Otherwise, I think he probably would have played [more]."

What can Kiwior bring to Arsenal?

Of course, there's limited data to go off from his time in an Arsenal shirt so far, but there's a reason they paid £20m to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Kiwior averaged 4.0 clearances, 1.3 tackles, and 1.4 interceptions per game in Serie A for Spezia, according to Sofascore.

The Polish international started 17 league games in the first half of the season, as per FBref.

With Holding, Saliba, and Gabriel all ahead of Kiwior in the pecking order at the moment, a loan move may be most suitable in the summer transfer window.

Arteta doesn't appear to fancy him regularly at the moment, and he may need regular minutes to gain experience and develop as a player.