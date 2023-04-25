Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta not utilising Jakub Kiwior is a 'strange' decision, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The injury to William Saliba is already proving to be a key factor in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners are still in with a chance of winning the title, but three draws in a row has made it difficult for them.

Manchester City, unfortunately for Arsenal, are flying, with their quality in depth giving them an advantage in the run-in.

During this time, Saliba has been on the treatment table, and after his impressive season, the French international was always going to be a huge miss.

Arsenal boss Arteta recently spoke about Saliba's injury, and it wasn't good news.

He said: "No big news. The picture hasn’t changed from last week. Regarding William, we still have to wait a little bit more. He is not progressing as quick as we hoped."

Rob Holding has been selected to come into the side, with Kiwior in reserve.

Kiwior signed for the Gunners for a fee of £20m in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports, but he's struggled to make an impact at the Emirates Stadium.

The Polish defender has played just 16 minutes of Premier League football since moving from Italian club Spezia, as per FBref.

What has Crook said about Kiwior?

Crook has suggested that Arsenal's squad depth has been exposed over the last few weeks, and he's a little surprised Kiwior hasn't been given a chance.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think the squad depth has been exposed a bit in the last few weeks. Bit strange that he hasn't gone for Kiwior instead of Holding after paying half decent money for him in January, but clearly Mikel Arteta doesn't think he's ready yet."

What's next for Arsenal?

Realistically, Arsenal have struggled with Holding at the back in the last few games.

In their last three games, Holding hasn't received a Sofascore rating of above 6.5, and across the whole season, he ranks 19th in the Arsenal squad for this metric.

The Gunners face Man City later this week, so it will be interesting to see whether Arteta opts for the experience of Holding, or gives Kiwior a chance to express himself.

Maybe, a game as big as City away isn't the time to try it out, but his defence are struggling at the moment.