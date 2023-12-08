Highlights Kiwior's potential departure could leave Arsenal lacking in squad depth, particularly in defence where they already have injury concerns.

Kiwior has shown to be a useful squad player when given the opportunity, highlighting the importance of retaining depth in the team.

Arsenal's limited funds in January and the need to strengthen the squad, including potentially signing a striker, means offloading Kiwior wouldn't make a lot of sense.

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a January transfer, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on his potential departure to GIVEMESPORT, explaining what it would mean for the Gunners if they sold him.

Over the last few years, Mikel Arteta has been attempting to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League title. Although having world-class players in the starting XI is vital to achieving that, it's imperative that the Gunners have plenty of squad depth for when the injuries inevitably come. Last season, we saw a drop-off in performances when William Saliba was injured.

Kiwior was brought to the Emirates back in January for a fee of around £20m from Italian side Spezia. The Poland international is capable of providing cover at left-back and in the middle of defence, which makes him a useful, versatile option for Arteta.

Kiwior is being linked with a departure from Arsenal

Although Kiwior isn't a guaranteed starter in Arteta's side at the moment, he showed his importance for depth reasons when he was given a start against Luton Town earlier in the week. The former Spezia defender came in to allow Oleksandr Zinchenko to have a rest, and although the Gunners conceded three goals at Kenilworth Road, Kiwior showed that he still has a role to play.

Jakub Kiwior - Arsenal Stats Stats Output Appearances 19 Goals 1 Minutes 973 All figures according to Transfermarkt

Kiwior might not be playing as much as he'd hoped, but he's still given opportunities to impress, especially with Arsenal competing in the Europa League last season and now in the Champions League. However, reports have suggested that a January departure could be possible, with 90min claiming that AC Milan are hoping to sign the defender on loan in January. The report adds that the Gunners are open to allowing him to leave on loan in the winter window.

Reports in Italy have claimed that Arteta doesn't want to stand in Kiwior's way if he wants to leave the club, which is interesting considering the Spanish manager gave him an opportunity to start against Luton. The Polish international has started just three Premier League games so far this season and has featured in six matches, as per FBref.

It might not make an awful lot of sense for the Gunners to alow Kiwior to depart, as they are one injury to Saliba or Gabriel away from a disaster at the back. Jurrien Timber is yet to return from his injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu is also on the treatment table, so Arteta is likely to need Kiwior for the remainder of the season.

Jacobs has suggested that when called upon, Kiwior has shown to be a very useful squad player, and the last thing Arsenal want to do in January is lose some of their depth. The journalist adds that the Gunners might not have a lot of money to spend in January, so losing a player could cost the Premier League title once again. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I don't think so. I think the obligation to buy means that the player is effectively gone and Kiwior is still new to Arsenal. When he's been called on, I think he's shown that he can be a very useful squad player. And the last thing Arsenal want to do in any position is lose depth. Because they spent a lot of money in the summer, they may therefore not have a lot of money as far as January is concerned. And if you lose a player that you don't really want to go, then you have to add to your squad potentially and if Arsenal are thin, then it could again cost them the Premier League."

Arsenal to prioritise a striker

As we head towards the January transfer window, Arsenal's priority should be to strengthen their squad rather than allow it to become weaker. A lot has been made of Gabriel Jesus' lack of contribution in the final third this season in terms of goals, so signing a striker could be the plan for the Gunners.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north London club could be in the market for a new centre-forward, with Jesus not making the impact they expected of him. As per ESPN, one option could be Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who will return to action in January after being banned from football for breaching betting rules.