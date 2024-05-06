Highlights New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson is emerging as team leader, erasing doubts about his superstar status in the playoffs.

The Knicks are looking to overcome the Pacers in the playoffs for a chance at the Conference Finals for the first time in years.

Brunson has shone in the playoffs with high scoring games, drawing comparisons to NBA legend Allen Iverson.

The New York Knicks have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, despite being plagued by injuries to some of their starters throughout the 2023-24 regular season.

However, Jalen Brunson has remained a constant, and league insider Mark Medina argues that over the course of his time in New York, he has ‘blossomed’ into the Knicks’ leading man, and subsequently, is putting to bed comments made over him being a ‘1A-type superstar’.

Seeking Trip to Eastern Conference Finals

Pacers won two of their three regular season meetings over Knicks

Earning a reputation in the past for being one of the fiercest post-season rivalries in the Eastern Conference that has spanned for over 30 years, as the luck of the playoff bracket would have it, the Knicks and the Indiana Pacers will once again square off against each other with a chance of reaching the Conference Finals at stake.

History has Indiana leading 22-19 in their 41 previous playoff meetings, but the Knicks and their blue-collar squad spearheaded by Tom Thibodeau are hoping to tack on some more wins, and edge past the Pacers, who have themselves superseded expectations over the course of the regular season, which saw them reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season, and win their first post-season series since 2017-18.

New York Knicks - 2023-24 Playoff Statistics Category Statistic Post-Season Rank ORTG 116.7 6th DRTG 116.9 13th NRTG -0.2 9th TS% 54.1 12th PACE 91.09 15th PIE 49.9 9th

Despite injuries to Mitchell Robinson, trade deadline acquisition OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle, the latter of who is the only player who has been unable to return to the court, plaguing them throughout the season, the Knicks somehow muscled their way to the second seed in the East, edging past a gritty Philadelphia 76ers which featured a determined - yet hobbling - Joel Embiid in six games.

It also helped that they had the sixth man, the fans, behind them regardless of whether they were playing at Madison Square Garden, or Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, even if the 76ers owner did buy 2,000 tickets to try and ‘block out’ Knicks fans; support which Thibodeau was quick to praise after they clinched the series 4-2.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jalen Brunson became the first player to score at least 37 points in four consecutive playoff games since Michael Jordan in 1993.

Now, the surging Knicks, who have former Villanova trio Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and leading star, Brunson, at the heart of their core, are looking to shake things up in the post-season once again, and hoping to overcome a Pacers squad with All-Star talent in Tyrese Haliburton and Anunoby’s former teammate when with the Toronto Raptors, Pascal Siakam, and reach the Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

Brunson Is the ‘Head of the Snake’

Medina alluded back to when Golden State Warriors veteran, Draymond Green, referred to Brunson as the ‘head of the snake’, and the journalist feels it is a very fitting description for the 27-year-old, with him becoming a star right before everybody’s eyes, despite the ongoing debate about whether he is franchise-leading material for a winning organization.

“Draymond Green called him the head of the snake, and that's an apt description for Jalen Brunson because he has been a dominant leader. I know there has been debate that he’s not a 1A-type superstar, and maybe that can still be true, but he is blossoming into a star that you see as a definitive go-to guy and the numbers back it up. He’s on pace to become the first Knicks guard named All-NBA since Clyde Frazier in 1975. He became the first Knick since Carmelo Anthony in 2014 to have back-to-back 40-point games, and so he is the real deal.”

Coming Alive in the Post-Season

Eclipsed the 40-point mark in three of the Knicks’ six outings versus 76ers

Entering the playoffs, Brunson had come off a career-high scoring season in which he averaged 28.7 points at a 47.9 percent shooting clip, while he also saw improvements in his ball distribution, in which he dished out 6.7 assists, and grabbed 3.6 boards, 0.3 shy of his career high of 3.9 rebounds which he set during the 2021-22 season.

But in the first-round of the post-season, the Sixers failed to contain the Knicks' All-Star guard, allowing him to score 40-plus points three times, and in New York's 4-2 triumph, he averaged 35.5 points, 9.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds, though his shooting efficiency suffered a slight dip, particularly from behind the three-point line, where he shot 30.4 percent from distance, and 42.9 percent from the field, both down on his 2023-24 regular season campaign numbers.

Jalen Brunson - First-Round Scoring and Assists Game PTS FG% 3P% Assists 1 22 30.8 16.7 7 2 24 27.6 16.7 6 3 39 48.1 42.9 13 4 47 52.9 25.0 10 5 40 46.9 36.4 6 6 41 48.1 37.5 12

Despite a slow start to the series, Brunson's, at times, dominant performances, particularly in the previous four outings, saw him dubbed as the best performer in the first-round, which has even drawn comparisons to the great Allen Iverson, and his role in leading his Sixers to an improbable NBA Finals run back in 2001.

Both undersized point-guards, with Brunson standing at 6-foot-1 and Iverson at 6-foot, and Brunson's playing style similar to that of the Hall-of-Famer's, the Knicks will be hoping for similar success in reaching the Finals, and perhaps going one step further, and going all the way to lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy.

But, the Pacers, and Brunson's former head coach when with the Dallas Mavericks, Rick Carlisle, may have something to say about that, and are the first of a few more challenging obstacles left that Brunson and New York have to overcome beforehand.

Strap in tight, because this series has the potential to become another classic in the longstanding Knicks-Pacers rivalry.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.