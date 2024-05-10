Highlights The Knicks are having their most successful playoff run in decades, now leading the Eastern Conference semifinals 2-0.

The New York Knicks are in the midst of their most successful playoff run in decades. After a 130–121 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, the Knicks grabbed a 2–0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

With just two more wins, New York will reach the conference finals for the first time since 2000, when the team was led by the likes of Patrick Ewing and Latrell Sprewell.

For the first time in years, playoff basketball at the Garden is feeling electric, and Knicks legends from years past have decided that they don't want to miss out on the fun. Sitting across the lower levels on Wednesday night were Knicks heroes from the past, here to support the latest generation of stars.

The love doesn't go unnoticed by the Knicks. After their second win over the Pacers, star guard Jalen Brunson opened up about how it felt to see so many former players in attendance.

"Having the Knicks legends around is special. It’s really cool to see. They come out and show support," Brunson said. "It’s not just one game. They’ve been to a lot of games. They’re not just sitting there drinking, having some popcorn. They’re up yelling, screaming, into the game. It’s really cool to see those guys there. We definitely appreciate it."

Jalen Brunson and the 'Nova Knicks' Look Ready to Make a Run

Conference finals loom large over New York as they make a push for the championship

This year's Knicks team has already announced their arrival as a title threat with a dominant start to the postseason.

Leading the way is Brunson, who is averaging an astonishing 35.6 points per game so far in the playoffs, along with 4.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists. In just two seasons in New York, Brunson has already passed Carmelo Anthony on the franchise's all-time playoff point list.

Backing up Brunson are two of his former teammates from college, fellow Villanova Wildcats, Donte Divincenzo and Josh Hart. Divincenzo's sharp-shooting has been a huge momentum swinger for the Knicks in the postseason, and he is currently hitting 41.7% of his shots from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Hart is an absolute menace on the boards, averaging 18.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game so far in the playoffs.

Between the Nova Knicks trio, and an electric home crowd at Madison Square Garden, it feels like New York basketball has reached a high point it hasn't seen in decades.

While the vibes are great in New York, the job is far from over. The Knicks still need two more wins to reach the conference finals, at which point they'll take on either the Cleveland Cavaliers, or more likely, the Boston Celtics, for the right to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.

New York won just one of their five meetings with Boston in the regular season, but anything can happen when the lights are shining brightest, and so far, the Knicks have stepped up to every challenge presented to them.