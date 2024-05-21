Highlights Jalen Brunson is expected to sign a $156M extension to stay with the Knicks this summer, passing up a potential $270M supermax in 2025.

Signing an extension guarantees Brunson five years with Knicks instead of four, usurping a season from the current contract.

The Knicks aim to build a competitive team around Brunson, keeping the existing core.

The New York Knicks had desperately been searching for a superstar player for years, and this season, Jalen Brunson solidified himself as that superstar. Now, he is reportedly open to signing a four year, $156 million extension with the team this offseason.

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, “all indications” are that Brunson will sign the extension with the Knicks this offseason. However, if he waits out just one more year, he would be eligible to sign a five year, $270 million supermax contract in the summer of 2025.

The caveat to signing an extension now rather than waiting until 2025 is that signing this offseason would remove his fourth season from the current contract and usurp it into the new contract, guaranteeing Brunson five more years in New York rather than four.

Rising Above Expectations

Brunson has played beyond expectations and his current contract

The Knicks signed Brunson to a four year, $104 million contract on July 12, 2022. He earned $24.96 million this past season and is due to earn that same figure again next season, barring any extension.

Whether or not Brunson would choose to take a discount of over $114 million remains to be seen, but if he does, certain incentives must be involved. With Brunson’s father as the assistant coach and his godfather as another higher member of the organization, perhaps Brunson would be willing to take a discount if it gives the Knicks more flexibility to make moves, moving them closer to a championship.

Brunson has certainly played beyond expectations this year. He averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game this season, while shooting 40.1 percent from three point range, all career highs. He carried the Knicks on his back in the postseason, averaging 32.4 points per game including five games where he scored 40 or more points, the second-most in franchise history to Patrick Ewing.

New York Wants to Remain Competitive

Knicks will look to build around Brunson to remain competitive for years to come

Brunson was the Knicks’ last remaining starter in the playoffs, as the rest of the team got hurt due to various injuries. He did what he could for the team, but it ultimately became too much to bear when he himself fractured his hand in the crucial Game 7, which saw the Indiana Pacers blow out the Knicks by a score of 130-109 to end their season.

But the Knicks know that if they keep the current core and stay healthy, while perhaps adding another big piece in the offseason, they will be competitive. The team went 14-2 in the month of January when Brunson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby were all in the lineup.

Randle has another year on his deal and Anunoby is a free agent, and the indications are that the Knicks will re-sign Anunoby. The Knicks will also most likely retain Randle while using their hoard of draft picks to acquire another superstar, but a trade involving Randle has certainly not been ruled out.