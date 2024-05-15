Highlights The Knicks dominated the Pacers in Game 5, thanks to Brunson's 44 points.

New York showed resilience after their Game 4 loss, entering Game 6 poised for victory and a long-awaited playoff run.

The Knicks will travel to Indiana for Game 6 hoping to wrap up the series.

The New York Knicks have taken control of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers.

On Tuesday night, the Knicks ran the Pacers out of the building, securing a 121–91 win over the Pacers at Madison Square Garden to take a 3–2 lead in the series, and put themselves one win away from a spot in the conference finals.

Leading the charge for the Knicks once again was superstar guard Jalen Brunson, who put up 44 points, four rebounds, and seven assists on the night. It was the fifth time this postseason that Brunson had cleared 40 points.

The game was a significant reversal of fortunes for both Brunson and the Knicks as a whole compared to their performances in Game 4. Back in Indiana, the Knicks were completely uncompetitive, losing the first quarter of the game by 20 points and never generating a run big enough to bring the game into striking distance. They lost 121–89, and Brunson was held to just 18 points.

Asked about what drove such a dramatic shift in outcomes, Brunson downplayed the results. There was no big rallying speech on the plane ride home. Instead, it was a matter of preparation, and being able to leave a bad game in the past.

"One thing that I’ve learned in the playoffs is that one game does not have any effect on the next. No matter what the situation is, whether you lose by one or lose by 30, it has nothing to do with the next game. Once we leave here tonight, this is over with. It’s all about how do we prepare for Game 6."

Strategy Seems to Be Working for the Knicks

New York has not had a playoff run like this one in more than two decades

With just one more win, the Knicks will reach the conference finals for the first time since the 2000 postseason. Barring a dramatic change in fortunes in the other semifinal series in the East, they will face off against the Boston Celtics for a spot in the NBA Finals.

It's been a family affair for the Knicks as they've made their run. New York legends young and old have attended games to support the 2024 Knicks, cheering on their compatriots like proud family members. Brunson and the Knicks likely have a far easier time leaving a bad game in the past when they show up to play in front of a packed and loud crowd at the Garden for a new game.

Game 6 between the Knicks and Pacers will tip off on Friday night in Indiana, with the Pacers playing for their playoff lives and the Knicks looking to officially punch their ticket to the next round.