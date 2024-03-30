Highlights Jalen Brunson elevates as a top scorer, carrying the New York Knicks to a top seed in the NBA despite injury troubles plaguing the roster.

Brunson's skill development and basketball IQ, not athleticism, have driven his success since his college days.

To solidify his place as one of the best guards in the league, Brunson needs to lead a deep playoff runs.

Jalen Brunson has become the most beloved athlete in New York City because of performances like Friday's 61-point outburst against the San Antonio Spurs, albeit in a loss. The question is: how did no one see it coming?

Brunson was a highly-recruited five-star player out of Illinois before ending up with Jay Wright at Villanova for three seasons. Despite winning two championships there and proving to be one of the best players in the country alongside current Knicks teammates Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, Brunson fell to the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Illinois native led the 2018 Wildcats in scoring at 18.9 PPG and showcased basketball IQ along with winning intangibles as they rolled their way to another NCAA Championship. Brunson did everything he could on the floor to be more highly rated as an NBA prospect, but his lack of size and athleticism made front offices worry about his potential as a 21-year-old.

Six seasons later, Brunson has become one of the best players in the entire league, shouldering more responsibility on a nightly basis than just about anyone.

Brunson Is Having One Of the Best Seasons Of Any Player

New York's PG is carrying them to a top-4 seed despite terrible injury luck

As of March 30th, the New York Knicks sit at 44-29, just a half-game back behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed. There have been many heroes in New York's incredible season, but none deserve even half the credit that Jalen Brunson does for carrying the franchise on his back for several stretches.

Brunson is averaging a whopping 27.9 points, 6.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting efficient 47.9/40.1/84.7 splits. These numbers are made even more impressive when considering the heavy defensive attention he has drawn all season because of the injuries and lack of help around him. New York has plenty of offensive options when they are whole, but without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, they are much more of a defensively focused squad.

Jalen Brunson 2023-24 Season Category Stat NBA Rank PPG 27.9 4th APG 6.5 13th USG% 30.5 9th

Despite having one of the toughest shot diets of any star player, Brunson has posted some of the best production while being extremely efficient from the field. This combination proves Brunson is one of the best shotmakers in the NBA, no matter what the defense throws at him.

Brunson has also proven to be a top-tier playoff performer the past two seasons, leading the Knicks to a series win over Cleveland in 2023, where he was the best player on the floor by a significant margin. Only time will tell whether he can carry New York to the promiseland.

He has clearly shown how great he can be, but what makes his game so special?

He is one of the league's most versatile scorers

Many have wondered over the last three seasons how Jalen Brunson can score the ball at such high volume despite being a small point guard with below-average athleticism. Furthermore, he has carried this success into the playoffs for two consecutive playoff runs, when the defense is supposed to be able to lock in on a player's weaknesses. Turns out, Brunson just doesn't have many.

Any conversation about Jalen Brunson's skill development must start with his time at Villanova. He credits Jay Wright for teaching him many aspects of his footwork, and most specifically the concept of playing off two feet with a jumpstop in the paint. While Brunson is small height-wise compared to most NBA players, he is very sturdy and strong, giving him a great base that defenders struggle to disrupt.

This makes him a great candidate to play off two feet in the paint, as he can absorb contact from bigger defenders and remain balanced. Combine this strength with his incredible handle, and he can score at the rim with ease.

Brunson has learned some of his scoring bag from former teammate Luka Dončić, who he spent four years with the Dallas Mavericks. As another player who scores at a prolific rate without quickness and speed, Dončić has shown that beating a defender off the dribble isn't about how fast a guy can do a move, but how well each next dribble combination plays off the previous one. The ball-handler's job is simply to get the defender leaning one way and drive the opposite direction, which doesn't require elements of speed.

The final aspect of Brunson's sneaky superstar rise is his ridiculous finishing toolbox, where he features more variety than almost any scorer. The Villanova product has showcased an array of floaters, push-shots, ambidextrous layups, and runners that keep the on-ball and help defenders guessing, displaying another example of timing and leverage being more dangerous than athleticism.

Add in the fact that Brunson also can hit every type of pull-up jumper possible, and it becomes impossible for any defender to get a read on him.

Brunson Shot Types Shot Range FGA/G FG% Inside 5 Ft. 4.1 56.6% 5-9 Ft. 4.3 54.0% 10-14 Ft. 3.4 47.4% 15-19 Ft. 2.2 43.7% 20-24 Ft. 2.1 46.1% 25-29 Ft. 4.9 38.8%

How Does Brunson's Superstar Rise Rank Him Among NBA's Best?

The New York guard has separated himself from his peers

Entering the 2023-24 season, Brunson heard his name associated with guards like Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell. Over the course of the campaign, he has put himself into the next class of guards and NBA players overall, after boasting a top-10 regular season.

Brunson vs. Other Top Guards Player PPG APG TS% Brunson 27.9 6.5 59.1% Haliburton 20.3 11.0 60.2% Maxey 25.6 6.2 56.9% Mitchell 27.1 6.1 59.8% Fox 26.5 5.6 56.4%

Brunson needs more playoff success to put himself in the same tier as Stephen Curry, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Dončić have played at an even higher level than Brunson. Outside of these three guards, Brunson has established himself as the next guy on that list.

Brunson has been a top-10 player in the entire NBA this regular season and has been more valuable than most players in the league, but he needs a long playoff run to truly cement his standing among the game's top tier. If the Knicks can get fully healthy for the playoffs, he will have his first real opportunity to win a championship as the number one option on his team.