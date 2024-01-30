Highlights The New York Knicks need to rely on Jalen Brunson with Julius Randle out injured, emphasizing his importance to the team.

Brunson embodies the culture of the Knicks through his work ethic, intensity, and making the right basketball plays.

While not viewed as being in the upper echelon of star players, Brunson has exceeded expectations and become a reliable scorer.

The New York Knicks received a lot of criticism when they signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract, but since then, the guard’s career has taken off, so much so that NBA insider Mark Medina argues that he has become ‘the culture’ of the Knicks.

Knicks need to rely on Brunson over next few weeks

Teammate Julius Randle out for the foreseeable with shoulder injury

Things were finally beginning to look positive for a Knicks franchise that has suffered so much for the past two decades or so, having stormed to the number four seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17 record, led initially by their two franchise centerpieces, Jalen Brunson, and two-time All-Star, Julius Randle.

New York then decided to cash-in on their successful season so far by conducting a blockbuster trade with the Toronto Raptors to acquire 2023 NBA steals leader, OG Anunoby, to bolster their short-handed frontcourt depth after it was announced that their leading rebounder, Mitchell Robinson, suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

And then, Randle went down sustaining a dislocated right shoulder in the Knicks’ victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Once again, it looked as though the Knicks had suffered yet another bout of misfortune. However, after an MRI, Randle’s injury doesn’t appear to look as severe as initially feared.

Julius Randle - 2023-24 On/Off Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 119.7 109.7 Defensive rating 113.8 103.6 Net rating 6.0 6.1 Field goal % 47.8 44.8 3-point field goal % 38.6 34.2 Stats as of Jan. 30, 2024

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there is optimism around the Knicks organization that the power forward has avoided the need for surgery, and can return within weeks, rather than months.

While the report further goes on to state that the evaluation on his shoulder has not yet been fully completed, this news provides a huge boost to the Knicks, who will no-doubt miss his contributions at both ends of the floor, whereby he has averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists on the season.

While Randle is missing, the majority of the workload will now fall even further onto Brunson, who has so far put together a campaign many feel worthy of an All-Star selection, but if New York are to sustain their place as a top-five team in the Eastern Conference, other members of the rotation are going to have to step up and support him.

Brunson ‘makes the right basketball plays’

Medina argues that Brunson’s skill-set, combined with his work ethic and intensity, is worthy of the near-max four-year, $104 million deal that he signed with the Knicks in 2022.

The journalist further goes on to state how he sets the tone for his Knicks teammates when he plays through injury at a great intensity, and he really embodies the culture of New York through his style of play.

“He is the culture in New York. At the time, there was talk about whether he deserved a max contract with the Knicks, but, as far as what he is about, he's shown that he's a max player. He's a star player, and he's getting there not just with his talent, but his work ethic, and that really embodies what Tom Thibodeau wants with all his players. He is a two-way guy, he really sets the tone with playing through injuries and practicing with a lot of intensity, and he doesn't want to just make it all about him. He makes the right basketball plays.”

‘Special’ Brunson has ‘exceeded’ money expectations

30-plus points scored in 9 of last 13 outings





While he argues that Brunson is a special player, Medina isn’t sure that he is in the next ‘upper echelon’ of star players, like where Steph Curry is, and doesn’t believe that he can solely lead the Knicks to the NBA Finals, but nonetheless, the journalist argues that he has already exceeded initial expectations placed on him.

“Is Brunson on the next upper echelon of star players? He's a special player. I don't know if it's enough for the Knicks to win a championship, let alone get to the NBA Finals, but he is doing everything right, and right now he's playing with house money because he's already exceeded some money expectations.”

Brunson has established himself this season as one of the league’s most reliable scorers, currently averaging 26.7 points per contest, the ninth-most points among NBA guards, but over the last month he has stepped up an extra gear.

Jalen Brunson - Advanced Statistics Category Stat Assist % 28.8 True Shooting % 60.0 Usage % 28.2 Pace 98.44 Player Impact Estimate 14.5 Stats as of Jan. 30, 2024

In the month of January, Brunson has scored 30-plus points in 9 of the Knicks’ 13 contests played, and averaged 28.8 points, the seventh-most in the league. He has also averaged 7.6 assists, up from his season average of 6.5 assists.

Perhaps what is most impressive, though, is Brunson’s defensive intensity and willingness to put his body on the line for his team.

So far, Brunson has drawn a league-leading 0.51 charges per game, while he has drawn the most in total with 23. Furthermore, the 27-year-old has also drawn 29 non-charge offensive fouls for 52 total offensive fouls drawn on the season.

With Randle expected to be out of the line-up for the next few weeks at a minimum, the Knicks will likely turn to Brunson to shoulder much of the load.

Fortunately, the Knicks are in somewhat of a better position now having Anunoby on the roster to support him, though, whether that will be enough to help New York sustain their high level of play and keep up with their Eastern Conference rivals is still to be determined.

Nonetheless, with Brunson embodying the entire team’s culture, it wouldn’t be a surprise if not only he steps up an extra gear, but his teammates follow him and do the same, as they look to navigate their way through arguably a difficult stretch in their impressive season.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.