The New York Knicks saw their hopes of a title run come to a crushing end on Sunday with a 130–109 loss in Game 7 to the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks got outplayed in the first quarter and never were quite able to get themselves back into the game, ultimately falling on their home floor to a team that already had a history of haunting their halls.

It was a heartbreaking end to what had been built up as a potentially magical run for the Knicks. After an epic first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, New York was briefly in control of their conference semifinals series against the Pacers, holding a 3–2 lead, and looked to be on the precipice of facing the Boston Celtics for the right to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

Instead, the Knicks fell flat in two straight games against the Pacers, playing themselves out of the postseason in the process.

After the game, star guard Jalen Brunson, who was forced out of Game 7 due to an injury, was asked if he viewed the season as a success, given how far the Knicks were able to take their run despite a slew of injuries.

His response was a blunt, "No."

Brunson was asked to expand on that response, and couldn't hide his frustration. For him, success comes down to championships.

"Did we win the championship? Did we get close?" Brunson asked a reporter who asked him to follow-up on his view that the season was not a success. "That's my mindset, this is how it is."

Even When Asked About His Clear Successes, Brunson Kept the Focus on His Team

Brunson isn't interested in individual accolades unless they come with success for the Knicks.

While Brunson was quite clear in his belief that the Knicks' season did not amount to a success, he showed undeniable growth on the floor.

Heading into the season, it was unclear if Brunson could be the top player on a title-contending team, and it was similarly unclear what role players would emerge for the Knicks to fill out a potential run to the postseason.

Those questions were both answered, with Brunson proving to be one of the most dominant players in the playoffs through the first two rounds, and the "Nova Knicks" establishing an identity the likes of which the Knicks haven't had in decades.

Brunson averaged more than 30 points per game throughout the Knicks' postseason run, but to him, it didn't mean much without a title.

"There's pros and cons to how I played," Brunson said. "The pro is that, I played well individually at some points in time during the playoffs. The cons are that I didn't play well enough to help my team move forward."

"We had a 2–0, and a 3–2 lead. It's hard to look at things individually when you don't help your team."

While it wasn't the end to the season that Brunson and the Knicks wanted, it feels clear that Brunson will head into the 2024-25 season more motivated than ever.