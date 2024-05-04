Highlights Jalen Brunson is an undersized point guard aiming to replicate Iverson's solo playoff success.

After hitting a clutch bucket with less than a minute left in the New York Knicks' decisive Game 6 victory, Jalen Brunson stared past the crowd and up into the rafters, where two Villanova championship banners hang. Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo helped win those banners and are now three main pieces of the first Knicks team to win playoff series in back-to-back years since 2000.

Funnily enough, it was the same arena where an undersized guard with supreme skill led an undermanned team all the way to the NBA Finals. Allen Iverson even gave us one of the most legendary games in NBA history, which culminated in the "step-over" of Tyronn Lue as he dropped 48 points during an improbable win. Iverson's Philadelphia 76ers lost the next four to the dynastic Kobe Bryant/Shaquille O'Neal-led Los Angeles Lakers, but his run remains one of the most iconic moments in basketball history.

23 years later, Jalen Brunson is attempting to pull off a similar feat with his Knicks.

Both Iverson and Brunson are Severely Undersized PGs

Their display of scoring dominance is almost unprecedented

Throughout NBA history, there have been very few dominant "small" players. Only Isiah Thomas and Stephen Curry have been the leaders of a championship team despite being around six feet tall, and only a handful of guards have ever led their teams on deep playoff runs through dominant scoring.

There have been several diminutive point guards who have contributed to winning at the highest level, but almost all of them have been floor generals who are paired with a dominant forward or center. Examples that come to mind include Chris Paul, John Stockton, and Steve Nash. Furthermore, none of these players were ever able to get over the hump and win an NBA title, despite playing next to talented teammates.

The Ceiling On Small Guys Player Height Furthest Playoff Round Reached Chris Paul 6'0" Lost NBA Finals John Stockton 6'1" Lost NBA Finals Steve Nash 6'3" Lost WCF Kemba Walker 5'11" Lost ECF Damian Lillard 6'2" Lost WCF

Guys like Kemba Walker, Isaiah Thomas (Boston Celtics), and Damian Lillard are perfect examples of what typically happens to undersized scoring guards. They usually struggle to win at a championship level, their bodies break down under stress, or suffer a combination of both. Finding a smaller player with a score-first mindset who can be a team's leader is extremely rare, but it appears the Knicks have done so.

Brunson's Game is Very Similar to Iverson's

Each player uses supreme skill in their own way to dominate

For players that are small in stature compared to their peers, their margin of error is so much tinier because they can't weaponize any athletic gifts or play styles in order to get the job done. Bigger, more athletic forwards or centers have many replicable methods of scoring available to them, whether it is bully-ball drives, post-ups, cutting, shooting over the top, or even offensive rebounding.

In the case of Jalen Brunson and Allen Iverson, they have perfected their own style of skill-based scoring that takes advantage of angles, leverage, body position, and IQ. Iverson's craftiness was much more aesthetically pleasing than Brunson's, as he utilized a lightning-quick handle and fast-twitch moves vs. Brunson's more methodical, strength-based scoring bag.

Although Brunson isn't the quickest, fastest, or most athletic guy on the floor, he may be the best in the NBA at getting his defender off-balance with purposeful dribble moves that each set up the next combo. Once he has his man beat, Brunson is elite at using his stocky frame to move defenders down to the paint for easy floaters, layups, and mid-range jumpers.

Iverson 2001 vs. Brunson 2024 Player 30-point games 40-point games Iverson 34 18 Brunson 36 11

Only Iverson Has Found Success Similar to Brunson

Brunson is trying to become the second small guard to shoulder this responsibility

In 2001, the Philadelphia 76ers won the Eastern Conference with one ball-dominant, isolation-scoring guard in Allen Iverson and a bunch of defensive-minded glue guys. Iverson averaged 32.9 points and 6.1 assists per game as the only star-level offensive threat, and the 76ers' stellar defense was enough to propel the undermanned roster past more talented teams like the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Compromised by horrible spacing due to the lack of shooting, Iverson faced double and triple teams as well as big bodies in the paint providing help with tenacious physicality. Nevertheless, he was able to score the ball at an incredible level through ridiculous shotmaking, swift handles, and superior body control.

Carrying Their Teams Player Playoff PPG % of Team's Points Playoff APG % of Team's Assists Iverson 2001 32.9 34.1% 6.1 29.1% Brunson 2024 35.5 32.7% 9.0 40.0%

Fast-forward to 2024, and Jalen Brunson is attempting to accomplish the same feat for his Knicks team. New York is a tremendous defensive squad, is the league's best rebounding team, and has a coach in Tom Thibodeau who has established a terrific culture of toughness and playing for one another. All of this has allowed the Knicks to overcome injuries and a general lack of talent, as they move on to the second round.

However, with Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdonavic out for the season, the offensive options for New York are very limited. DiVincenzo has been excellent, Hart has had his moments, and other players have stepped up in big moments throughout the season, but teams are happy to concede better opportunities for role players instead of dealing with Brunson.

Despite the intense defensive attention on Brunson on every single possession, he put up a historic four-game stretch to close out the 76ers. The Knicks' star averaged 41.8 points and 10.3 assists on great efficiency over the last four contests, putting his name up with the greatest offensive stretches in playoff history. It has been much more than just his scoring, as he's done a great job trusting his teammates when he is double-teamed.

It remains to be seen whether Brunson can finish the job, but he has already far exceeded expectations in New York.