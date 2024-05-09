Highlights Jalen Brunson has become the Knicks' newest superstar, surpassing Carmelo Anthony in NBA Playoff points.

Despite injuries, Brunson has dominantly led New York deep in the postseason.

Brunson's playoff dominance could lead the Knicks to their first Conference Finals since 2000.

The New York Knicks finally found the superstar they've been looking for, and his name is Jalen Brunson. In only his second season as a Knick, he has cemented himself as one of the best players in franchise history, especially with his stellar play in the NBA Playoffs.

Brunson has led the Knicks to back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since 2012-13. The former second-round draft pick has developed into the franchise's first superstar since Carmelo Anthony and has surpassed him significantly. Brunson already has more playoff points at 591 for the Knicks than Anthony had in his seven seasons at 589 with the franchise.

Anthony helped lead the Knicks to the postseason in three seasons during his tenure with the team. The farthest New York was able to get with Anthony as the lead player was the second round in 2013, but they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in six games.

The 6-foot-7 forward was a New York native born in Brooklyn and embodied the culture and atmosphere of the city on his back. However, the heart and grit that Brunson exudes on a nightly basis have elevated him as a fan favorite, while his performance has already created discussions surrounding where he ranks as a Knick all-time.

ESPN and MSG Network analyst Alan Hahn joined Get Up and gave high praise to Brunson not just for his performance in Knicks history but New York sports history.

"Jalen Brunson is the greatest closer in New York since Mariano Rivera."

Mariano Rivera is one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history, being selected to the hall-of-fame, and a New York Yankees legend. He helped lead the Yankees to five World Series en route to becoming a household name in New York. Rivera spent 19 seasons in the Big Apple, but what Brunson has been able to do in just two seasons is something which can't be taken for granted.

Brunson Has Taken Over This Postseason

Knicks' guard has put the NBA world on notice

What Brunson has been able to accomplish for the Knicks is nothing short of incredible. He finished fifth in MVP voting in the 2023-24 season, is projected to make an All-NBA team, and has achieved this despite significant injuries to the team.

The Knicks suffered a huge blow to their team during the second half of the season as Julius Randle required season-ending shoulder surgery, sidelining the All-Star forward for the remainder of the season. The absence of Randle allowed opposing teams to focus on Brunson as the main source of offense, yet he's still been dominant, especially in the postseason.

Jalen Brunson 2023-24 NBA Playoffs Stats Category Stats PTS 35.6 REB 4.4 AST 8.0 PSA 113.1 USG% 38.4

Key rotation piece, Bojan Bogdanovic, suffered an injury in the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers, which required season-ending surgery, eliminating another offensive weapon for the Knicks. The thinning roster of the Knicks forced head coach, Tom Thibodeau, to shorten his rotation further, which resulted in Brunson averaging 42.3 minutes in the postseason.

The stamina that the 6-foot guard has displayed is truly remarkable, including in Game 5 against the Sixers, in which he played 51 minutes. Despite the heavy toll on his body, Brunson has been an Iron Man for the Knicks, raising his performance as the stakes increased.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jalen Brunson (2024) joined Michael Jordan (1989) as the only two players in NBA history to total 285+ PTS and 65+ AST through the first eight games of a postseason.

Brunson has been the main catalyst in propelling the Knicks to a 2-0 series lead over the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The former Villanova Wildcat is trying to lead the Knicks to their first Conference Finals appearance since 2000 and is only two games away from achieving that feat.

It has been a very long time since the Knicks have been considered true championship contenders in the NBA. The trajectory of the franchise changed once they signed Jalen Brunson, and in a short period as the lead guard, they have reaped the benefits of their decision. Regardless of how this season ends for the Knicks, New York has the perfect star to lead their franchise to the promised land.