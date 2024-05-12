Highlights The Knicks lost Game 4 and two straight after taking a 2-0 series lead

After taking a 2-0 lead against the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks have lost their last two games, including a 121-89 blowout loss in Game 4. With the series now tied 2-2, the momentum appears to be shifting in Indiana's favor. Additionally, for most of the season, the Knicks have dealt with numerous injuries to key players. In their series against the Pacers, the injury bug has continued to plague the Knicks' roster. OG Anunoby, who has excelled with the Knicks since the team traded for him in December, left Game 2 early due to a hamstring injury. Anunoby's injury kept him out for Games 3 and 4, and it may keep him out for longer.

Despite the Knicks' injury problems, All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, who has been dealing with a foot injury this postseason, does not consider it an excuse for their recent slump. In his post-game interview following Game 4, Brunson kept it simple, saying "If we lose, we lose."

Furthermore, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau echoed Brunson's "no excuse" comments.

Knicks' Game 4 Disasterclass

New York scored under 100 points and for the second time this postseason.

New York's Game 4 performance was their worst of the postseason up to this point. In the loss, the Knicks scored 89 points, their fewest in the playoffs. Additionally, the team shot 33.7 percent from the field and a horrific 18.9 percent from beyond the arc. Individually, there was also little success on the Knicks' side. Alec Burks, who has started only one game all season, was the Knicks' leading scorer, recording 20 points on 5-for-11 shooting. New York's starting lineup combined for 39 points on 10-for-46 shooting.

On the defensive side of the ball, things were not much better for the team either. The Knicks ended the game with a poor 124.7 Defensive Rating. Furthermore, they allowed the Pacers to shoot 56.8% from the field and 45.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The Knicks and Pacers will return to New York for Game 5 on Tuesday, May 14, at 8 PM EST. As the Knicks hope to end a two-game losing skid, the Pacers aim to win three straight and return to Indiana with a 3-2 series lead.

